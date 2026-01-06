Quility Appoints Eric Brickman as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Growth in Insurtech Solutions

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company transforming insurance distribution through technology and innovation, announced today the appointment of Eric Brickman as Chief Product Officer. Brickman will lead Quility's product vision, strategy and execution as the company accelerates its investment in scalable, intelligent platforms that empower agents and drive distribution growth.

Brickman brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling technology-enabled financial services and insurance solutions. He joins Quility from a nationally recognized TPA in the workplace retirement market, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, leading global operations, technology and business transformation, positioning the company as a leader in the workplace retirement plan marketplace.

Previously, Brickman was Chief Operating Officer at Candidly, where he scaled AI-powered debt management, savings and financial wellness solutions, helped drive record year-over-year growth, including a 10x increase in revenue, and established strategic partnerships with major financial institutions such as Vanguard, Empower, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, UBS, Lincoln Financial and TIAA, extending the company's reach to more than 35 million Americans.

Earlier in his career, Brickman spent nearly two decades leading Newport (acquired by Ascensus), serving as Chief Solutions Officer and Chief Product & Technology Officer. As one of the founding architects of the company, he helped scale the business from an early-stage startup to $300 billion in assets under administration, while setting new industry standards in user experience and integrated product ecosystems spanning retirement, insurance, executive benefits, investment advisory, equity compensation and financial wellness. He started his career at Prudential Financial, where he led multiple strategic growth initiatives within its retail and institutional businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric as our Chief Product Officer," said Stephen Fletcher, President of Quility. "As Quility enters its next phase of growth, his depth of knowledge of the insurance industry and decades of experience developing and launching products bring rich insights to our team, company vision and product strategy. He is a fantastic addition to our executive team and will be instrumental in advancing our product strategy to deliver even greater value to our agents, partners and carriers."

In his role, Brickman will focus on expanding Quility's SaaS-based technology ecosystem, including AI-enabled agency management, sales enablement and digital product capabilities, with an emphasis on speed, scalability and agent experience.

"Quility is making intentional investments in SaaS technology to build scalable, industry-leading platforms that modernize insurance distribution," said Brickman. "My focus will be on creating a modern, intelligent product ecosystem that empowers agents, accelerates growth across distribution channels and delivers meaningful value to carrier partners—while positioning Quility to lead the next phase of insurtech innovation."

Brickman holds an MBA from Seton Hall University with specialization from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and a BA in Marketing and Finance from Muhlenberg College. He is a recipient of the prestigious Wall Street Journal Academic Achievement Award and has served on multiple fintech and insurtech advisory boards.

His work has garnered national recognition from publications such as Fast Company, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Dalbar, Plan Sponsor and multiple FinTech Breakthrough and Best in Class Awards.

About Quility

Quility empowers agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of proprietary, fully digital insurance products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Quility makes the insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. With Quility, life insurance doesn't have to be prickly. To learn more visit quility.com.

