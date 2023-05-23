Quility Insurance Receives Sky High Growth Award

Quility

23 May, 2023, 07:30 ET

The award recognizes innovative businesses in Asheville, North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech platform offering affordable life insurance and customized financial planning solutions, received the Sky High growth award from the Asheville, North Carolina Chamber of Commerce. The Sky High Growth Awards honor companies experiencing growth and contributing to the local economy through innovation and hard work.

Quility, which is the parent company of Symmetry Financial Group, has a home office in Swannanoa, North Carolina. The organization has been recognized for outstanding performance by Inc. Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine and was most recently recognized by the American Business Association as the Top Insurance Organization in the nation.

"We are honored to receive the Sky High award among some great companies here in Asheville," said Brandon Ellison, CEO of Quility and Symmetry Financial Group. "This award is a testament to the hard work of our agents and staff. We have some of the best minds in the industry on our team and we are excited to see what's next."

With a mission to make life insurance "less prickly" (supported by porcupine mascot Quigley), Quility partners with the nation's top carriers to develop its suite of proprietary products, many of which offer a policy delivered digitally in 10 minutes or less. In doing so, Quility has transformed the experience for both the agent and the client.

Quility was founded upon a core value of making an impact through community outreach and service. Through its culture initiative, The Ripple Model™, Quility works with several Asheville-area organizations such as Bounty and Soul, Habitat for Humanity, BeLoved, and the local chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"The Sky High Growth Award is a tribute to the success of these businesses and to their contribution to our local economy," said Kit Cramer, President & CEO of the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. "These companies serve as examples of businesses building community within, and beyond, their company walls."

About Quility

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a 10-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. Learn more at quility.com.

SOURCE Quility

