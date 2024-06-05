Quility Launches New Whole Life Insurance Offerings, Further Expanding Products Available on Their Navigator Platform

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning insurtech company, Quility, announces the launch of Quility Secure Future Complete (QSFC) underwritten by United Home Life Insurance Company (UHL) and United Farm Family Life Insurance Company (UFFL). This new portfolio of instant-decision whole life insurance offerings includes four unique products: Express Issue Premier, Express Issue Deluxe, Express Issue Whole Life and Guaranteed Issue Whole Life. Collectively, these product offerings bring coverage options to those that may have previously been declined or deemed uninsurable.

QSFC is an option for ages 20 to 80 and could be a good fit for applicants who have been previously declined. Post this Quility Navigator, Quility's proprietary distribution platform

"We are thrilled Quility will offer these new life insurance options to their customers," said Michael Kummer, Director of Independent Agent Distribution Channel Marketing at UHL/UFFL. "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to obtain coverage to protect their families and loved ones."

Available via Quility Navigator, Quility's proprietary distribution platform, QSFC provides best-fit whole life insurance to applicants through a streamlined digital experience. QSFC is an option for ages 20 to 80 and could be a good fit for applicants who have been previously declined. Policies provide up to $100,000 in coverage.

"We are excited to announce the rollout of QSFC, our newest digital life insurance product, created through our relationship with UHL/UFFL," said Brandon Ellison, Quility Founder and CEO. "We know this product will be a gamechanger for agents and clients alike, and we are confident that it will make acquiring the right amount of final expense coverage through Quility easier than ever."

About Quility

Quility empowers agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of proprietary, fully digital insurance products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Quility makes the insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. With Quility, life insurance doesn't have to be prickly. To learn more visit quility.com.

About United Home Life

United Home Life Insurance Company is headquartered in downtown Indianapolis and has been providing life insurance products to customers for over 75 years. The company was founded in 1948 and is a subsidiary of United Farm Family Life Insurance Company, established in 1937. The simplified issue life insurance and accidental death coverage products are designed to provide customers with a quick and easy way to obtain coverage. The products are available in 48 states and can be purchased through independent agents located throughout the country. For more information about the company and its products, visit www.unitedhomelife.com.

SOURCE Quility