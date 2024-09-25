Quilvest Capital Partners exits Metro Franchising, the largest Dunkin' Franchisee in NYC metro region

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quilvest Capital Partners ("Quilvest"), a dedicated global mid and lower mid-market alternatives investment manager with over $7bn in AUM and a century-long, seven-generation family shareholder heritage, today announces its exit from Metro Franchising ("Metro" or the "Company"), in a transaction with Beach Point Capital Management LP.

Metro is one of the largest franchisees in the Dunkin' system and the largest Dunkin' franchisee in the New York City metro region, with 105 units today. Dunkin' is a leading global franchise in the quick service restaurant ("QSR") segment, offering coffee, donuts, baked goods, and other snacks.

Under Quilvest's sponsorship, Metro grew from 44 units at entry to 105 today through seven acquisitions and 23 de novo unit openings, more than doubling its footprint across the New York City metro region and Long Island.

Quilvest supported Metro's corporate infrastructure build-out by investing in human capital, financial, and IT systems, enabling the Company to scale successfully. Additionally, Quilvest established a professional board by appointing independent members with strong expertise in the QSR sector to support management with growth initiatives.

Metro's sponsorship by Quilvest was driven by the firm's industry mapping, alignment with the management team, and ability to leverage its sector expertise to deliver improved performance and growth from high-potential businesses.

Jared Nagae, Managing Director at Quilvest Capital Partners, said: "We are delighted by Metro's transformation and growth under our sponsorship. This investment is a strong example of Quilvest's strategy of identifying high-potential businesses, partnering with exceptional management teams, and driving value through strategic initiatives, such as unit growth through both de novo builds and acquisitions. We are confident that Metro is well positioned for continued growth and are excited to continue to see it prosper."

Stuart Cohen, CEO of Metro, said: "Quilvest has been a tremendous partner for Metro. Together, we have grown the business substantially and have set the Company up to continue to flourish, in our next chapter."

Kroll Investment Banking acted as the financial adviser, and Greenberg Traurig, P.A. acted as the legal adviser to the Company and Quilvest.

