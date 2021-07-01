Quin Breland Tapped to Run Vortex Companies European Operations

HOUSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies, LLC, ("Vortex Companies"), one of the fastest growing trenchless infrastructure solution providers, today announced that Quin Breland, the company's general counsel and head of acquisitions, is moving to Germany to become the Managing Director for its European operations. "We've been planning this move for a long time," said Mike Vellano, Vortex Companies CEO. "Quin's business intelligence and background, coupled with his tactical abilities, should help to stabilize customer relationships while developing new ones. With our upcoming announcement of our first European transaction, this also sends a message that we are firmly grounded and here to stay in Europe."

Quin Breland will lead Vortex Companies European Division as its new Managing Director.

"Not only is this an exciting move for me and my family, but it's also an incredible growth opportunity for Vortex. I'm looking forward to the challenge and excited to begin expanding our presence throughout Europe," added Breland. His near-term goals will be to re-establish the company's operating team and develop a strategy to promote Vortex's line of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation materials, equipment and service solutions.

A member of the Vortex team since 2016, Mr. Breland has played a critical role in all of the company's strategic acquisitions and organic business development, as well as being a key advisor to the company's international expansion effort.

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost-effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kit Jones

713-269-2333

[email protected]

SOURCE Vortex Companies

Related Links

http://www.vortexcompanies.com

