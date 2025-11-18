Quinlan Partners Wins Private Equity Wire's U.S. Award for Strategic Intelligence Provider of the Year 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinlan Partners is honored to be named the winner of Private Equity Wire's "Strategic Intelligence Provider of the Year" for 2025. Private Equity Wire recognizes excellence among the industry's most innovative and influential firms across the private-markets ecosystem.

Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards are among the industry's most prestigious honors. This year's engagement from the industry brought more than 8,000 votes submitted across the service provider categories, a testament to the popularity and merit of these awards. Final winners are chosen by a prestigious board of allocators and managers who select from a shortlist assembled by the editorial and research team based on a range of public and proprietary data sources.

"This recognition is a testament to the unique process we've developed over more than a decade of working with the world's best investors, and to the rigor and energy that our research team brings to every engagement," said Founder and CEO Paul Quinlan. "Credit goes to our longstanding clients and entire team."

In a year of record growth for Quinlan Partners, this award reflects the firm's expertise in delivering outstanding high-caliber investigative intelligence and white-glove service to clients. Also having been named a finalist in the Research Solution of the Year category reinforces Quinlan Partners' leadership as a trusted partner and global problem solver for critical investment and business decisions.

About Quinlan Partners

Quinlan Partners is a global investigations, due diligence, and business intelligence firm ranked among the top such firms around the world by Chambers and Partners. The firm's team of former investigative journalists, corporate intelligence and investigations professionals, attorneys, and data and digital investigators excel at uncovering actionable information and intelligence, finding assets, and gathering evidence around the world.

