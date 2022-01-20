Quinn Residences expands its portfolio by acquiring six additional communities

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Residences ("Quinn"), a leading Atlanta-based owner and operator of newly built single-family rental communities today announced the acquisition of six additional properties throughout Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. These future communities, which will be built expressly for Quinn by best-in-class local development partners, will increase Quinn's portfolio by more than 50%, to nearly 2,300 homes across 17 sites.

"The addition of these six communities supports our strategy of expansion by creating new communities of high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes at reasonable price points in some of America's fastest growing housing markets," said Richard Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Quinn Residences. "We are excited to continue our strong growth trajectory, welcome new residents to the Quinn family and help address the urgent need for additional housing supply in the regions we operate in."

Georgia

Quinn remains focused on Atlanta's attractive real estate market and is expanding its presence in the area with the acquisition of three new communities that were developed for Quinn: Vista Lakes in Dallas, Towns on Church in Decatur, and Winder Retreat in Winder.

Vista Lakes will consist of spacious 52 three- and four-bedroom single-family homes with access to resort-style amenities. First homes will be available in June of 2022. Towns on Church is located just two-miles west of I-285, which provides quick access to Midtown Atlanta, the largest employment hub in the area. Towns on Church will total 45 three- and four-bedroom multi-story townhomes and is scheduled to deliver first homes by the end of 2022. Winder Retreat is well positioned between Atlanta and Athens, GA, which is known for being the home to the University of Georgia. Winder Retreat will add 232 three and four-bedroom homes averaging 2,000 square feet and will be ready for occupancy in the first quarter of 2023.

Florida

Eleven Oaks in Eustis is located north of Orlando, one of the top markets in Florida. This mixed build-for-rent community will consist of 35 three-bedroom two-bathroom single-family detached houses and 34 two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,335 to 1,650 square feet. Eleven Oaks will be completed in June of 2022.

Carolinas

Ashcroft at Colonel Creek in Columbia, located only 16 miles northeast of Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina, will consist of 251 residences: 199 three- and four-bedroom townhomes and 52 three-bedroom single-family homes. Ashcroft will be delivered in the third quarter of 2022.

Isabella Courts, located in the rapidly growing town of Leland, sits just a few miles from area beaches and close to downtown Wilmington, one of North Carolina's most accessible coastal destinations. Isabella Courts will include 169 three- and four-bedroom homes and will be available in the first quarter of 2023.

About Quinn Residences

Quinn Residences is a privately held real estate operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating newly built, single-family rental communities located primarily in the Southeastern United States. Quinn develops exceptional neighborhoods believing that better living starts with a great neighborhood, fantastic amenities, and a no-maintenance way of life. For more information, visit https://live-quinn.com/, call 866-784-6673 (866- QUINNRE), or email [email protected].

