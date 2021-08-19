Quinn Residences Secures New Credit Facility from Goldman Sachs

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Residences ("Quinn" or the "Company") today announced the closing of a new credit facility with Goldman Sachs Bank USA (the "Facility"), which provides the Company with debt capital to facilitate its continued growth.

"This Facility, together with our recently announced equity commitment upsizing, provides us with ample committed, attractively priced capital to continue executing our strategy of creating exceptional neighborhoods of reasonably priced single-family rental homes and in high-growth markets throughout the Southeast," said Richard Ross, CEO of Quinn. "We look forward to using this capital to partner with leading local builders to deliver new communities of high-quality homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters and communities."

Quinn, founded in 2020, owns and operates communities of newly built single-family rental homes in select markets across the southeastern United States, including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. These communities are created with the resident in mind and feature high-quality interior and exterior finishes, world-class amenity packages and easily accessible locations.

About Quinn Residences

Founded in 2020 and based in Atlanta, Quinn Residences is an institutionally backed real estate operating company focused on developing, owning, and operating well located, purpose-built, single-family rental homes in key markets in the Southeastern United States. For more information on Quinn Residences, please visit our website at https://live-quinn.com/ .

