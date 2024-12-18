Quinnipiac University Selects Canvas LMS to Support Innovative Learning

Empowering 9,200 students across three campuses and more than 150 degree programs

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the leading learning technology ecosystem and maker of Canvas Learning Management System (LMS), announced that Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, has selected Canvas as its LMS to enhance teaching and learning across its growing and diverse academic programs.

After a comprehensive evaluation, the university transitioned from its legacy LMS to Canvas due to its flexibility, intuitive design, robust features and commitment to digital accessibility. This decision aligns with Quinnipiac's strategic focus on fostering innovation, collaboration and inclusivity while meeting the evolving needs of its community. The move to Canvas underscores the university's commitment to becoming the "University of the Future," advancing lifelong learning and preparing graduates for an ever-changing world.

"Our faculty are the architects of innovation," said Debra Liebowitz, provost at Quinnipiac University. "With Canvas, we're equipping them with the tools to deliver the highest quality education that inspires and prepares students for a dynamic future."

With Canvas, Quinnipiac University will achieve meaningful advancements in education through the following key benefits:

Enhancing teaching practices and student engagement by providing a seamless platform that supports online, in-person and hybrid course designs. Canvas meets faculty where they are pedagogically, empowering them to teach in their preferred styles and create interactive, engaging learning experiences while prioritizing accessibility for all learners.

by providing a seamless platform that supports online, in-person and hybrid course designs. Canvas meets faculty where they are pedagogically, empowering them to teach in their preferred styles and create interactive, engaging learning experiences while prioritizing accessibility for all learners. Empowering lifelong learners with tools tailored to diverse needs, including online degree options, master's programs, dual enrollment and summer classes, ensuring equitable access to education and supporting lifelong learning. With the Canvas mobile app, students can manage coursework and assignments from anywhere, reinforcing Quinnipiac's commitment to preparing graduates as global citizens ready to thrive in an evolving global workplace.

with tools tailored to diverse needs, including online degree options, master's programs, dual enrollment and summer classes, ensuring equitable access to education and supporting lifelong learning. With the Canvas mobile app, students can manage coursework and assignments from anywhere, reinforcing commitment to preparing graduates as global citizens ready to thrive in an evolving global workplace. Improving digital accessibility and inclusivity in alignment with Quinnipiac's strategic pillar to "Create an inclusive, excellence-driven community." Canvas offers features like Microsoft's Immersive Reader, a built-in accessibility checker, and flexible accommodation settings. It not only empowers instructors to create more accessible content but also provides guidance on how to do so, ensuring an environment that supports all learners with diverse needs.

in alignment with strategic pillar to "Create an inclusive, excellence-driven community." Canvas offers features like Microsoft's Immersive Reader, a built-in accessibility checker, and flexible accommodation settings. It not only empowers instructors to create more accessible content but also provides guidance on how to do so, ensuring an environment that supports all learners with diverse needs. Streamlining course management and integration by offering seamless compatibility with over 1,000 partner tools and simplifying course creation and management for instructors. This intuitive platform optimizes navigation and usability for students, faculty and administrators while supporting Quinnipiac's vision for an innovative, forward-thinking educational environment.

"At Instructure, we are dedicated to helping institutions like Quinnipiac University create transformative learning experiences that empower both educators and students," said Melissa Loble, chief academic officer at Instructure. "Canvas provides a flexible platform that supports a variety of teaching and learning styles while promoting collaboration and accessibility for all learners."

