QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company's results.

What: QuinStreet First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call



When: Thursday, November 7, 2019



Time: 2:00 PM PT



Dial in: +1 800-458-4121 (domestic)

+1 323-794-2597 (international)

Passcode 2521392



Replay Instructions: Register at: https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/WebRegistration/ZW5jPXNhQWNoekF6VkljS3J0cTZJMDhIOFZUMCtWSVg2VjJGNFIzcUF2RFcrcSt3WU5HZTN0M3lzQ1dnd1lMOXlFSlR6azZPRkYvejFOS0dYeFVGbktCR0ZBPT0= using the passcode 2521392.

Webcast URL: http://investor.quinstreet.com/

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact:

Erica Abrams

(415) 297-5864

eabrams@quinstreet.com

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.quinstreet.com

