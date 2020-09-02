Quinte Financial Technologies and Aithent Inc. To Serve as Digital Sponsors of Aité Group's Third Annual Financial Crime Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinte Financial Technologies Inc. (Quinte) announced today that – together with its partner company, Aithent Inc. – it will serve as a digital sponsor of Aité Group's Third Annual Financial Crime Forum, a two-day interactive virtual event on September 16 – 17, featuring more than 50 thought leaders who represent many of the nation's most respected banks, credit unions and technology providers.

Aithent's highly scalable and flexible process management platforms are used to enhance operational efficiencies for organizations in the government, financial services, insurance and healthcare industries worldwide. Aithent offers a wide array of solutions incorporating analytics, system integration, legacy system modernization, new application development as well as a myriad of professional services. Visit www.aithent.com for more information.

The conference sessions, moderated by Aité Group senior analysts, will cover research insights on financial fraud, authentication, and money laundering detection and mitigation. Financial crime executives will explain how the latest technologies, including machine learning, robotic process automation and digital identity analysis, are transforming their ability to identify and investigate fraud.

According to Quinte's Chairman, N. Venu Gopal, "Our sponsorship of this important industry forum is based on our respect for Aité Group's deep knowledge of fraud and AML, and our intention to help raise understanding of those topics among financial institutions. As a resource for operational support, Quinte can better enable them to mitigate crime, in a cost-effective manner and without increasing customer friction. Additionally, our partner company and digital co-sponsor, Aithent Inc., has for the past 29 years provided software solutions that control fraud and regulatory risks for many of the nation's most respected banks and credit unions."

Aité Group's Financial Crime Forum 2020 is open to qualified attendees only, which includes senior-level executives (C-level, VPs, Directors, etc.) from financial institutions. For additional information, and to register, visit https://www.fincrimeforum.com/FCF2020/?ref=web

About Quinte Financial Technologies Inc. www.quinteft.com

Quinte combines computer science disciplines (including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and data analytics), deep industry expertise and human intelligence to help clients manage financial crime-related risks, meet regulatory requirements, and strengthen customer experience. We help clients to harness the power of data; converting data into useful intelligence, and applying next-generation financial analytical engines, supported by our portfolio of QuintEssential Solutions™.

Quinte has more than a decade of financial services domain experience; possesses extensive advanced analytical capabilities; and is supported by an experience workforce of technical and client service professionals. For information on Aithent Inc., Quinte's partner company, visit www.aithent.com.

