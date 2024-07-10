quip Announces Launch of its First-Ever Oscillating Toothbrush

Free your mouth with ease. Combining cutting-edge and ultra-quiet oscillating technology, this state-of-the-art toothbrush is scientifically proven to remove up to 11x more plaque between teeth and 2x more whitening starting day one.† The American Dental Association (ADA) has accepted both the brush and the replaceable brush heads, designed with precision-engineered bristles, that adapt to the contours of your teeth and gums. The sleek, ergonomic design ensures users get a comfortable, effective, efficient brushing experience every time.

With over 50 million products sold and over 25,000 five-star reviews, quip products are backed by science and loved by mouths - the quip 360 is no different.

"What sets quip apart is our commitment to bringing innovation to everyone" says quip CEO Lauri Kien Kotcher. "The quip 360 perfectly pairs the sleek design that our customers know and love, with all of the features you want in a premium electric toothbrush, at an accessible price point. We're excited to give users more options that deliver on our mission of providing simple, affordable and enjoyable oral care experiences."

Love by mouths, backed by science

Scientifically proven: Up to 11x more plaque removal between teeth* and 2x more whitening starting day 1. †

Up to 11x more plaque removal between teeth* and 2x more whitening starting day 1. Three intensities : Gentle mode for sensitive teeth and gums, daily, and deep clean for enhanced comfort and control.

: Gentle mode for sensitive teeth and gums, daily, and deep clean for enhanced comfort and control. Ultra-quiet power: High-performance quiet clean with up to 9,630 oscillations per minute.

High-performance quiet clean with up to 9,630 oscillations per minute. Up to a 30-day charge: ‡ Rechargeable built-in lithium-ion battery and magnetic USB charging cable.

Rechargeable built-in lithium-ion battery and magnetic USB charging cable. Guiding pressure sensor: LED light and pulses alert you of harsh brushing for a more gentle and effective clean.

LED light and pulses alert you of harsh brushing for a more gentle and effective clean. A convenient sustainable subscription plan: Replace just the brush head, reuse the brush. quip makes it easy for consumers to replace brush heads every three months, as recommended by the ADA, through an auto-delivery subscription at getquip.com

Replace just the brush head, reuse the brush. quip makes it easy for consumers to replace brush heads every three months, as recommended by the ADA, through an auto-delivery subscription at getquip.com Oscillating rotating brush head: Replaceable dual-length soft bristles conform to teeth and gums for a superior clean.

Replaceable dual-length soft bristles conform to teeth and gums for a superior clean. Suite of accessories: Slim, breathable travel case and countertop stand included.

Slim, breathable travel case and countertop stand included. Quadrant timer: Built-in 2-minute timer and 30-second pulses guide a complete and even clean.

Built-in 2-minute timer and 30-second pulses guide a complete and even clean. Available in four shades to match your style: Silver Cloud, Blue Mist, Gray Shadow , Black Night Starting at $50

The new quip 360 Oscillating Toothbrush helps you turn a healthy oral health ritual from something that you have to do to something that you want to do – the perfect blend of performance, convenience, and accessibility.

Available for purchase July 10th, 2024 at getquip.com | Target (July 14th, 2024) additional major retailers will follow this fall.

About quip

quip is a design-led oral health and wellness company that launched in 2015 and is on mission to change oral care habits from a have-to chore to a want-to ritual. quip creates bold, simple, design driven products that are backed by science and intuitive to use, which empower everyone to proactively make their mouth part of their daily wellness routine. quip's current personal care offerings include the American Dental Association accepted (ADA seal) adult and kid electric toothbrushes, smart brushes, rechargeable water flosser, refillable floss string, refillable gum and mints. All products are designed to help people build good oral care habits that fit their life and remove the fear that many experience when it comes to caring for their mouth, teeth and gums. quip's products are fresh and effective with a quarterly refill delivery service. Since launch, quip has sold more than 50 million products with millions of those users enrolled in a subscription plan that keeps brush heads and other refills replaced on the recommended quarterly schedule for maximum effectiveness. Learn more at getquip.com.

