quip Announces the new Ultra™ Lite Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Engineered for efficiency and effortless use, Ultra Lite combines quip's signature minimalist aesthetic with performance-driven technology. Featuring the brand's acclaimed EasyClick Brush Pod system, guided pressure sensor, three intensity modes, wireless charging, and a gunk-resistant silicone neck, Ultra Lite was designed for brushers who want measurable improvement without complicated features or a bulky footprint.

The brush comes in a calm, nature-inspired palette — Meadow, Iris, Air, and Ash (with Clay coming Fall '26) — designed to feel soothing, intuitive, and naturally at home in everyday life while reinforcing quip's modern, approachable look.

"Ultra Lite represents the next evolution of quip design," said CEO Meredith Glansberg. "We wanted to create a brush that offers the best of quip to help build better habits — smart features, great performance, and beautiful simplicity, all at a price point that makes advanced oral care available to more users."

KEY FEATURES:

Scientifically Proven Results — Removes up to 15x more plaque between teeth vs. a regular manual toothbrush.*

— Removes up to 15x more plaque between teeth vs. a regular manual toothbrush.* Ultra™ Lite EasyClick Brush Pod Refills — Tri-lock design keeps heads secure and produces 70% less waste † than standard quip refills.

— Tri-lock design keeps heads secure and produces 70% less waste than standard quip refills. Seamless Silicone Handle — Soft, hygienic, and resistant to buildup for a cleaner brushing experience.

— Soft, hygienic, and resistant to buildup for a cleaner brushing experience. Adjustable Power — Three intensities, a built-in pressure sensor, and a 2-minute guiding timer make better brushing simple.

— Three intensities, a built-in pressure sensor, and a 2-minute guiding timer make better brushing simple. Long-Lasting Rechargeable Battery — Up to 30 days per charge‡ with a magnetic USB charging cable; includes travel case and countertop stand.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING:

The new Ultra™ Lite Sonic Electric Toothbrush debuts February 2026 at getquip.com and will be available at major retailers soon.

$60.00

Learn more at getquip.com .

*in vitro study

†(by weight) compared to quip Electric Toothbrush refills

‡when used on gentle, 2 min, 2x daily

About quip:

Since its inception in 2015, quip has been on a mission to transform oral care from a boring chore to a cherished ritual. With a commitment to simple, science-backed design, quip creates intuitive, effective products that make oral health accessible to all. In addition to its highly acclaimed electric toothbrushes, quip offers a full range of personal care products, including water flossers, toothpaste, refillable floss string, and mints. More than 54 million products have been sold, with millions of users enrolled in quip's subscription service to ensure their products stay fresh and effective.

Media Contact:

Danielle Zacharia | DAZ PR

[email protected]

SOURCE quip