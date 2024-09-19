quip partners with Recharge to power smarter subscription journeys for healthy mouth mission

The modern oral health company that has simplified and perfected the oral care routine has migrated its subscription program to Recharge

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge, the leading subscription platform, today announced that quip, the design-led oral health and wellness company on a mission to make every mouth healthy, has migrated its subscription program to the Recharge platform. quip has built its brand on the power of a positive routine, and this partnership will enable quip to continue to continue to serve as a vital part of hundreds of thousands of subscribers' daily oral care routines.

Since its inception, quip has scaled from a direct to consumer toothbrush company to a multi-product, omnichannel leader in the personal care space. quip's healthy mouth mission brings delight to a daily routine. With Recharge, quip will continue to scale its subscription program, offer product bundling, and use data and insights to test and iterate on their retention strategy. quip will be able to maximize the subscriber revenue of their existing customers and continue scaling their subscription program through smarter subscription experiences for their customers with Recharge's unified approach to LTV growth.

"quip is one of the most recognizable subscription brands in the oral care space and I'm thrilled that the team has selected Recharge to help them continue to scale and drive revenue through subscriptions," said Oisin O'Connor, co-founder and CEO of Recharge. "So much of our product roadmap is based on feedback from our brands, and we look forward to collaborating with quip to power smarter subscription experiences now while continuing to develop the best retention and growth tools in the market."

"Consistency is one of the cornerstones of good oral health, which is why subscription is at the heart of quip's ethos. Dentists recommend changing brush heads every three months for healthier mouths, but remembering to do that can be tough with the demands that everyone has on their time today. We have worked tirelessly at quip to help people build better habits for over 9 years. Now, in partnership with Recharge, we're delighted to enhance our capabilities and bring an even better subscription experience to millions of people and make a positive impact on their health," said Meredith Glansberg, Chief Revenue Officer at quip.

With Recharge's turnkey suite of tools—including its core subscription management solution—and vast configurability, quip will be able to drive incremental revenue by converting, retaining, and delighting subscribers, while reducing tech stack costs and creating more efficiencies.

Recharge is simplifying retention and growth for innovative ecommerce brands. As the #1 subscription platform, Recharge powers the routines of today and the leading brands of tomorrow. The Recharge platform allows brands to easily set up and manage subscriptions, create dynamic experiences at every customer touchpoint, and continuously evaluate business performance. Powering everything from no-code customer portals, personalized offers, and dynamic bundles, Recharge helps brands seamlessly manage, grow, and delight their subscribers while reducing operating costs and churn. Today, Recharge powers more than 20,000 brands serving 100 million subscribers, including brands such as Blueland, Hello Bello, LOLA, Chamberlain Coffee, and Bobbie. For more information, visit getrecharge.com.

quip is a design-led oral health and wellness company that launched in 2015 and is on mission to change oral care habits from a have-to chore to a want-to ritual. quip creates bold, simple, design driven products that are backed by science and intuitive to use, which empower everyone to proactively make their mouth part of their daily wellness routine. quip's current personal care offerings include the American Dental Association accepted (ADA seal) adult and kid electric toothbrushes, smart brushes, rechargeable water flosser, refillable floss string, refillable gum and mints. All products are designed to help people build good oral care habits that fit their life and remove the fear that many experience when it comes to caring for their mouth, teeth and gums. quip's products are fresh and effective with a quarterly refill delivery service. Since launch, quip has sold more than 50 million products with millions of those users enrolled in a subscription plan that keeps brush heads and other refills replaced on the recommended quarterly schedule for maximum effectiveness. Learn more at getquip.com .

