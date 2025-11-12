Quiq Advances Contact Center Quality Management with New Agentic AI Analyst

Analyst Eliminates Blind Spots in Conversation Analytics, Driving Rapid CX Optimization and Operational Efficiency Gains

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq , the leader in enterprise-grade agentic AI for CX innovation, today announced agentic AI powered Quality Management. Aptly named Conversation Analyst , this powerful agentic AI solution analyzes every AI and human agent conversation across voice, web chat, SMS, and other asynchronous messaging platforms, like Apple Messages for Business and WhatsApp. With Conversation Analyst, organizations can establish custom prompts and metrics that provide a nuanced understanding of experiences throughout the entire customer journey at unprecedented speed and scale. CX teams can leverage surfaced insights to improve experiences and operational efficiencies in near real-time, or the Conversation Analyst can be designed to take action on specific insights, like a policy violation, creating a direct path from analysis to improvement.

"At Spirit, Quiq's Conversation Analyst has become a critical part of how we operate," says Vanessa Hardy-Bowen, Director of Guest Care and Contact Centers for Spirit Airlines. "It gives the team and I real-time visibility into how both our human and AI agents handle conversations, not just checking boxes on compliance, but truly identifying issues with care and empathy. What I appreciate most is how quickly it confirms real resolution and flags conversations tied to sensitive areas like consumer rights or accessibility, so we can take action before anything escalates. It's helped us operate smarter and more proactively, and ultimately raise the standard of what great guest care should feel like."

Conversation Analyst redefines how CX leaders measure success. Traditionally, qualitative metrics like CSAT or NPS have been self-reported, leading to incomplete, and sometimes biased datasets. With Conversation Analyst, these and other key performance indicators are now AI-generated for every interaction, supplementing or augmenting customer feedback surveys with unbiased accuracy. Insights can be viewed individually, in aggregate by agent and team, or narrowed into manageable subsets for deeper analysis in seconds, enabling leaders to understand the why behind them.

"CX leaders have been held back by incomplete analytics and forced to guess what truly matters," said Mike Myer, Founder and CEO of Quiq. "The Conversation Analyst lets them 'hear' every voice completely. This isn't just data. It's agentic AI that digs deep to uncover subtle but profound insights, and then turns that understanding into immediate, impactful actions that improve operations and customer experiences at every touchpoint."

By ensuring no customer voice goes unheard and no critical insight remains undiscovered, Conversation Analyst equips organizations to proactively address pain points, personalize experiences, and continuously improve service delivery. The result is not just enhanced customer satisfaction, but also significant operational efficiencies and a stronger competitive advantage. Learn more about how Quiq is modernizing CX analytics, reporting, and insights here .

Conversation Analyst is available immediately.

About Quiq

Quiq delivers enterprise-grade agentic AI for CX solutions purpose-built to transform experiences throughout the customer journey. With four agentic AI solutions, including AI Assistants for human agents and AI Agents for voice, email, web chat, and asynchronous messaging, as well as a Digital Engagement Center for human agents that enables seamless escalations, Quiq helps consumer brands increase operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and revenue. The company is backed by a leadership team and engineers with deep CX and AI expertise, which comes through in its products, especially AI Studio – a complete AI lifecycle management platform. Every agentic AI solution is built, tested, and managed in AI Studio, empowering our customers to retain full control and visibility at all times. Trusted by leading brands like Spirit Airlines, Accor Hotels, Brinks Home Security, and Bob's Discount Furniture, Quiq is reimagining the future of CX with AI. Learn more at https://quiq.com/ .

