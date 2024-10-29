Quiq Earns Platinum Partner Status as COPC Approved Technology Provider

Recognized for a Digital Messaging Platform that Streamlines Customer Interactions and Delivers Faster, More Effective Resolutions

BOZEMAN, Mont. and WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq , the leader in customer-centric AI for CX, and COPC Inc., announced today that Quiq has achieved Platinum Partner status in the COPC Approved Technology Provider (ATP) program . This recognition certifies that Quiq's digital messaging platform meets the requirements of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard , a leading framework for managing and improving performance in contact centers, digital channels, and CX operations. COPC assessed Quiq's digital messaging platform's capabilities and consulted with several Quiq customers as part of the certification process, verifying its business impact and alignment with industry best practices.

"We welcome Quiq as a Platinum Partner in our ATP program," said COPC President and CEO Kyle Kennedy. "Their innovative approach to customer engagement and dedication to excellence make them a valuable partner for organizations aiming to enhance their CX operations."

"We're thrilled to be able to provide an incredibly flexible AI for CX platform that eliminates months of grunt work..." Post this

In addition to its digital messaging platform, Quiq offers AI agents on Voice, Email, and asynchronous digital channels like SMS, web chat, Apple Messages for Business, social media, and more. Quiq AI agents deliver fast, high quality customer service. If a customer's issue isn't appropriate to be solved by AI, Quiq seamlessly escalates the issue to a human agent who is also assisted by AI. The company's end-to-end AI for CX platform empowers brands to leverage AI throughout the customer journey, from pre-sale questions to post-sale customer service and support. Quiq also provides AI-powered business process automation across internal systems, which accelerates frequent, but time-consuming tasks, like rebooking a missed flight, issuing a refund, or changing a reservation. Quiq makes it easy for brands to deliver an omnichannel experience and seamless journeys across channels and between humans and AI.

"As more and more brands embrace AI agents, we've found that they want to do AI their way," said Quiq Co-founder and SVP of Product & Engineering Bill O'Neill. "We're thrilled to be able to provide an incredibly flexible AI for CX platform that eliminates months of grunt work needed to build out a safe, secure environment with all of the necessary guardrails to harness the power of generative AI without having to fear hallucinations or other risks. With Quiq, they also have all the analytics, reporting, and observability they need so they can focus on the fun part – creating an AI agent that will give them a competitive edge."

The ATP program acknowledges technology solutions that provide tangible business value and meet the criteria of the COPC CX Standard, which offers guidelines for enhancing customer experience throughout the service journey. The ATP program offers three partner levels—Silver, Gold, and Platinum—based on the success of client installations. Quiq's Platinum status reflects its role in promoting best practices in customer engagement and experience management. Visit the COPC ATP page for a complete list of authorized partners.

"COPC has defined the de facto standard for enterprise-class contact center operations. Earning Platinum status in the COPC ATP program illustrates the depth and maturity of Quiq's capabilities, and our ability to help brands improve customer satisfaction and operate efficiently," added O'Neill.

About Quiq

Quiq is the leading platform for customer-centric AI for CX. Quiq creates best-in-class solutions that enable seamless customer journeys across channels and between AI agents and humans. Built by CX and AI experts, Quiq delivers on the promise of generative AI by driving revenue, reducing costs, and improving CX outcomes. With Quiq's AI Studio, enterprise brands get the best of 'build' with control and customization, and the best of 'buy' with expert support, security, and scalability. The world's leading brands, including Terminix, Volvo, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, trust Quiq to improve CX outcomes. Learn how your team can be their best https://quiq.com/ .

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations supporting the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for customer experience operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement.

Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations to deliver a superior service journey. COPC Inc. headquarters are in Winter Park, FL, U.S., with operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan www.copc.com .

SOURCE QUIQ, INC.