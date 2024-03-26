Quiq Selected for Enterprise Connect 2024 Innovation Showcase

Pioneering Conversational Customer Experience Platform Recognized for Advancing Customer

Service through AI Innovation

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq, the next-generation conversational customer experience (CCX) platform, is proud to announce that we have been chosen for inclusion in this year's Enterprise Connect's 2024 Innovation Showcase (EC24). Each year the Innovation Showcase recognizes a handful of trailblazing companies aligned with a theme. In 2024, the theme is Customer Experience.

Quiq was chosen based on three criteria: its potential to enhance customer experience, its potential for business impact, and its suitability for enterprise use. Since unveiling the first LLM-powered AI Assistant for LOOP Insurance in September last year, Quiq has been at the forefront of assisting various companies in automating their customer service inquiries, solidifying its position as the industry leader in live LLM implementations. Quiq's early understanding of the power of LLMs and fast rate of innovation to develop safe and accurate LLM-powered AI Assistants was recognized by the Innovation Showcase judges.

"The results our customers are achieving underscore exactly how transformative generative AI is going to be for customer service and contact center operations," said Mike Myer, CEO and Founder of Quiq. "For instance, Molekule achieved a remarkable 60% automated resolution using Quiq's LLM-powered AI Assistant, while Accor saw a doubling in intent-to-book metrics with our technology. It's an honor to be selected for the Innovation Showcase at Enterprise Connect this year. I'm proud to be helping enterprises plot a course to the next generation of customer service that combines AI and humans to deliver better and more efficient CX."

About the Selection Process

In his article ' Celebrating Innovative #CX #C24 ' on NoJitter, Dave Michels from TalkingPointz remarked, "As the industry shifts from a tech focus to an outcome-based focus, it's a pivotal time in how enterprises approach customer service. This year's Innovation Showcase participants reflect that shift."

Michels introduced the other judges for EC24: Dominic Kent from UC Marketing, Maribel Lopez from Lopez Research, and David Myron from Omdia. The judges commended the outstanding quality of the applicant companies.

"This year's showcase had the potential to be flooded with "me too" AI applications. It was refreshing to see the unique, innovative, and enterprise-ready ways communications tech can make agents more efficient while improving customer experiences," said Kent.

About Enterprise Connect

For over 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. This year, it will be held from March 25-28, 2024 in Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision-makers together with the industry's vendors, channel partners, analysts, and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and collaboration.

Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, which provides daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with multiple virtual events, a weekly email newsletter, research surveys, and a Webinar series.

About Quiq

Quiq is a trailblazer in the Conversational CX space, revolutionizing how businesses interact with their customers. Leveraging the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models, Quiq automatically resolves conversations across various messaging and voice channels. Quiq's next-generation contact center works to route higher-value conversations to human agents. The world's leading brands use Quiq to provide exceptional customer experiences using the latest in AI technology.

