Quiq Signals Next Phase of Enterprise AI Agents With Appointment of Jen Grant as Chief Marketing Officer

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq, the enterprise AI agent platform that delivers seamless experiences across the entire customer journey, today announced the appointment of Jen Grant as Chief Marketing Officer. The hire reflects Quiq's continued focus on enterprise AI agents already operating at scale in live, customer-facing environments, as enterprises move from AI experimentation toward operationalizing AI agents in customer-facing workflows.

Jen Grant, CMO of Quiq

"Quiq has moved past experimentation and into real, scaled AI agent deployments, and that shift requires a different kind of leadership," said Mike Myer, CEO of Quiq. "Jen is joining because the technology is already proven in production environments. Her experience as a COO, CMO, and board-level leader makes her the right hire to help define this phase of the market and ensure our execution and messaging reflect that reality."

This shift is already visible in customer deployments. Quiq's AI Agents are running in production for global brands including Spirit Airlines, Roku, and Panasonic. "With Quiq, the technology is there to deliver on the outcomes that matter most to us: Exceptional customer experiences," said Adam Neale, Head of CS Governance from Panasonic.

"We evaluated over 30 different vendors. Many vendors presented generic solutions and demos. But Quiq showed us they could address our needs well and they have," said Matt Feinstein, Director of Product Management, Roku.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Grant will lead Quiq's go-to-market strategy, with a focus on clarifying how enterprises can evaluate, deploy, and scale AI agents responsibly as AI becomes embedded in core customer experience operations.

"Most companies are no longer asking whether AI agents work, they're asking which platforms they can trust in front of customers," said Grant. "Having seen multiple technology categories mature, this is the phase where execution and clarity matter more than promise. Quiq is already running AI agents in production at massive scale, and my role is to help the market understand what's real, what's different, and how to deploy AI responsibly."

Grant brings extensive experience guiding enterprise software companies through growth and market transition. She has held executive leadership roles across CEO, COO, and CMO positions, as well as senior marketing leadership roles at companies including Appify, Box, Cube, Dialpad, Elastic, Google and Looker.

Quiq customers span industries including travel, retail, and consumer electronics, where AI agents are handling high volumes of customer interactions in production environments while meeting enterprise requirements for accuracy, compliance, and brand governance. Customer outcomes include increased customer satisfaction and brand loyalty while reducing costs and increasing efficiency, underscoring the shift from experimental AI to operational deployments.

A key focus for leaders adopting AI agents is preventing hallucinations and ensuring responses remain grounded in trusted data. Quiq's platform includes built-in, proprietary verification and control mechanisms designed to help enterprises manage risk, maintain transparency, and deploy AI agents with confidence in brand-sensitive and regulated environments.

About Quiq

Quiq is the enterprise AI agent platform that turns customer needs into fast, reliable resolution. Our platform combines agentic AI with your brand intelligence to deliver seamless customer experiences from initial contact through resolution—at scale, with safety and control at every step. The Quiq platform provides AI Agents to help customers directly and AI Assistants to empower your team when escalations happen. Context flows seamlessly across every channel and interaction, so nothing gets lost in translation. With built-in transparency and customized workflows, Quiq scales your unique brand on your terms. Leading global brands, including Spirit Airlines, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Bob's Discount Furniture, and Brinks Home trust Quiq to resolve customer needs with confidence, from first contact through final resolution. Learn more at quiq.com.

