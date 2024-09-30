Quiq Welcomes CX Veterans Mike Zinne as First Chief Experience Officer and Cristina Bravo Olmo as SVP of Marketing

Leader in Customer-facing AI Agent Deployments Prepares for Next Stage of Growth as Enterprise Confidence in Generative AI Increases and Buying Accelerates

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq , the leader in customer-centric AI for CX, is bolstering its executive bench and CX expertise with the addition of two former Zendesk leaders: Mike Zinne and Cristina Bravo Olmo. Zinne will lead Client Services, Customer Support, Customer Success, Solution Consulting, and Professional Services, and Bravo Olmo will oversee all aspects of Marketing at Quiq.

According to Forrester, "Conversational AI is entering an entirely new phase, thanks to genAI and LLMs. Usable chatbots and IVAs that will deliver far better customer (and employee) experiences – plus those much-vaunted cost savings – are finally within reach for brands. Specifically, genAI and LLMs will improve conversational AI for brands by: massively reducing application development time…reaping significant ROI that will only rise...[and] making usable, friendly chatbots the norm." (The State Of Conversational AI, Forrester Research, Inc., 6 September 2024.) A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Both executives are critical hires as an increasing number of enterprise brands turn to vendors with deep CX expertise, like Quiq, when building industry- and brand-specific AI agents. Simultaneously, current Quiq customers are rapidly expanding into new cases, including those that are customer-facing, as trust in Quiq's customer-centric AI for CX grows. As a result, Quiq's daily conversation volume has nearly doubled year over year in each of the past five years.

"There is no one better at delivering client service in the CX space than Zinne," said Quiq Founder and CEO Mike Myer. "It's hard to find someone who is truly an expert in building authentic relationships with enterprise executives, mastering technical details, and establishing scalable processes, but Zinne possesses all of these skills and much more. I worked with him at RightNow and then Oracle after the acquisition, and I have been hoping to work with him again ever since. I'm thrilled to welcome Zinne back to my team."

Zinne will make his first public appearance on behalf of Quiq at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Amsterdam on October 7. He will join Quiq customers, Panasonic Head of Customer Service Governance Adam Neale, and Panasonic Digital Service Manager Eugen Majeri, in leading a workshop entitled, "A Path to Personalized CX that Maximises Business Outcomes." If you are attending CCW and would like to meet with Zinne or another member of the Quiq team, please contact [email protected] .

"This is a great time to be in CX SaaS and I'm honored to join Quiq in its quest to keep consumers at the center of every decision as more and more brands embrace AI," said Zinne. "I am confident that combining all of our technical interactions with clients into a single team will help us accelerate our clients' successes and turn their customers into brand loyalists."

Previously, Zinne was the Chief Customer Officer at Outreach, the VP of Customer Experience at Zendesk, and the VP of Sales Consulting at Oracle. Mike has a proven track record of building and scaling world-class professional services and customer success teams. He has successfully managed global customer organizations and thrives on delivering custom yet simple approaches to customer experiences. While his passion is customer delight, Mike has experience in a wide range of executive roles and is an asset in managing profitability and growth in SaaS organizations.

"Cristina is phenomenal at putting herself in the shoes of our clients and seeing everything we produce through their eyes, which is critical when you're working with emerging technology," added Myer. "I am an engineer by trade so I can ensure our product is best-in-class, but I depend on domain superstars, like Cristina and Zinne to tell the Quiq story and deliver CX results. They will be instrumental in Quiq's growth because they are the best at converting clients into champions and ensuring every CX leader who believes in the value of seamless journeys and is relentless in their pursuit of CX excellence knows the Quiq name."

Previously, Bravo Olmo held marketing leadership roles at Sigma Computing, Wrike, Zendesk, Marketo, and Trend Micro. She has extensive B2B SaaS marketing experience, a legacy of building successful go-to-market strategies, and a proven ability to lead high-performance teams. While at Zendesk, Bravo Olmo was a key member of the internal IPO team, and while at Marketo, she founded Marketing Nation, the company's customer community.

"Since Zendesk, my heart has been in CX. I have been waiting for the right company to come along so I can return to it, and I found what I have been looking for in Quiq," said Bravo Olmo. "The CX space had been more or less stagnant since the first wave of cloud-native solutions transformed how brands engage with consumers in the early 2010s. The introduction of Generative AI has brought much needed excitement to the space, and I am thrilled to join a company that is leading customer-centric AI for CX innovation."

About Quiq

Quiq is an AI for CX platform and the leader in customer-centric AI for CX. Quiq creates best-in-class solutions that enable seamless customer journeys across channels and between AI agents and humans. Built by CX and AI experts, Quiq delivers on the promise of generative AI by driving revenue, reducing costs, and improving CX outcomes. With Quiq's AI Studio, enterprise brands get the best of "build" with control and customization, and the best of "buy" with expert support, security, and scalability. The world's leading brands, including Terminix, Volvo, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, trust Quiq to improve CX outcomes. Learn how your team can be their best https://quiq.com/ .

