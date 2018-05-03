Quiznos Celebrates National BBQ Day With BOGO on Two BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Both delicious pork recipes are available for a limited time from May 8 through the end of September. To help promote the limited time offer, the pioneer of the toasted sandwich created a fun video series featuring Quiznostradamus, a sandwich seer who discovered the optimal toasting dynamic and can predict hunger.

The two Quiznos' BBQ pulled pork recipes start with a lean cut of pork shoulder that is roasted low and slow for six hours, then hand-pulled before serving. These limited-time sandwiches offer guests two distinctive flavor profiles:

Southern Style BBQ Pulled Pork: Inspired by traditional, Southern backyard BBQ pits, Quiznos is bringing back this classic with slow-roasted pulled pork topped with Quiznos' signature BBQ sauce, yellow mustard, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and tangy pickles.

Inspired by traditional, Southern backyard BBQ pits, Quiznos is bringing back this classic with slow-roasted pulled pork topped with Quiznos' signature BBQ sauce, yellow mustard, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and tangy pickles. Spicy Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork: For those who like more heat and meat, this new sandwich is a fusion of slow-roasted pulled pork, smoky bacon, melted aged cheddar cheese, jalapeños, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Quiznos' signature Batch 83 four-pepper chili sauce, and chipotle mayo on jalapeño cheddar bread.

"Our slow-cooked flavors of BBQ pork and the combination of traditional and inventive recipes have made these two subs a hit with our customers in the summer months," said Quiznos CEO, Susan Lintonsmith. "We're excited to reward our loyal guests with a BOGO sub to help them celebrate National BBQ Day."

Both BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, along with the entire Quiznos menu, are eligible to accrue points on Toasty Points. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices at quiznos.com/toastypoints, and signing up automatically rewards guests with a free 4-inch Quiznos sub with any purchase.

1 One free sub per person with any Quiznos pulled pork sandwich purchase available as a digital coupon through Quiznos' Toasty Points mobile loyalty app.

