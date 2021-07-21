QunaSys Joins the Pistoia Alliance

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QunaSys, Inc.("QunaSys"), a quantum technologies company with a particular focus on algorithm and software development led by TenninYan, has joined the Pistoia Alliance, a global non-profit alliance and an advocate for open innovation in the life sciences. Hereafter, QunaSys and the Pistoia Alliance would closely cooperate to utilize quantum computational technology for an innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

"We are very pleased to welcome QunaSys into the Pistoia Alliance and look forward to working with them to achieve our goal of lowering barriers to innovation in the life science industry. The world of life sciences R&D continues to change rapidly – and sharing, partnering and collaborating will be essential to increased innovation. As our membership continues to grow, our projects and initiatives will be vital in fostering this collaborative mind-set and leading to new breakthroughs," commented Dr. Steve Arlington, President of the Pistoia Alliance.

QunaSys has been aiming towards the social implementation of quantum computers and has been developing user-friendly algorithms and applications for materials development. In addition, QunaSys has been running QPARC, a consortium including over 50 Japanese materials companies for discussing practices and applications of quantum computing. By joining the Pistoia Alliance, we aim to expand our QPARC community and accelerate our joint research on a global scale. We have full intentions to grow and lead QPARC internationally for the social implementation of quantum computing by connecting Japanese and foreign activities surrounding quantum computing.

About QunaSys, Inc.

QunaSys, Inc. develops quantum computational algorithms and application engines. We propose novel uses and algorithms for quantum computers and develop software to utilize them for advanced materials development.

We also work hard to build a global ecosystem. Since its foundation in July 2020, QPARC, our community for discussing quantum computer application, has been actively working towards development of use cases for the practical implementation of quantum computing.

QunaSys, Inc.

Official Website: https://qunasys.com/

9F, Aqua Hakusan Bldg, 1-13-7, Hakusan, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Founded in: February 26th, 2018

Representative/CEO: Tennin Yan

About the Pistoia Alliance

The Pistoia Alliance is a global, not-for-profit members' organization made up of life science companies, technology and service providers, publishers, and academic groups working to lower barriers to innovation in life science and healthcare R&D. It was conceived in 2007 and incorporated in 2009 by representatives of AstraZeneca, GSK, Novartis and Pfizer who met at a conference in Pistoia, Italy. Its projects transform R&D through pre-competitive collaboration. It overcomes common R&D obstacles by identifying the root causes, developing standards and best practices, sharing pre-competitive data and knowledge, and implementing technology pilots. There are currently over 150 member companies; members collaborate on projects that generate significant value for the worldwide life sciences R&D community, using The Pistoia Alliance's proven framework for open innovation. For further information, visit www.pistoiaalliance.org.

