Qunol® and Tony Hawk Celebrate the Power of Everyday Movement with Launch of "Move Like a Champion" Contest

National campaign encourages consumers to embrace movement and share the activities that keep them active for a chance to win prizes through the Move Like A Champion contest

PINE BROOK, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qunol®, an Opella brand and market leader in science-backed healthy aging supplements, announced the launch of Move Like a Champion, a contest featuring legendary skateboarder, entrepreneur and longtime brand spokesperson, Tony Hawk, that celebrates everyday movement in all its forms. With approximately one in four American adults getting zero physical activity outside of their daily living routines1, the campaign encourages Americans to embrace the activities they love – from walking and gardening to dancing, hiking and more – because all movement counts. Through Move Like a Champion, Qunol® and Hawk are inspiring people to find what moves them and stay active for the moments that matter most.

"For me, movement has always been about more than skateboarding," said Tony Hawk. "It's about finding activities you genuinely enjoy and making them a part of your everyday life. Consistent physical activity allows us to reap the physical, cardiovascular and mental benefits of movement as we age. As I've gotten older, I've learned staying active isn't always about pushing yourself to the limit, but rather about continuing to do the things you love so you can be present for the people and moments that are most important to you. Through Qunol®'s Move Like a Champion, we hope to inspire people to find what moves them and keep moving, however that looks for them."

Inspired by the Qunol® mission to help people age well through innovative supplements including Turmeric and Magnesium products, the Move Like a Champion contest challenges consumers to discover the activities they love and celebrate the many ways people move. Because healthy joints, muscles and bones are essential to maintaining an active lifestyle, Qunol® Turmeric and Magnesium supplements help provide support so people can continue doing the activities they love. Through the Move Like A Champion contest, contest participants who share their favorite way to move on social may win prizes based on contest criteria, including a grand prize Tony Hawk prize pack, featuring a signed Tony Hawk skateboard, Birdhouse apparel, a YEPA helmet, Qunol® products and more. No purchase necessary. See official rules at Qunol.com to enter the contest.

"At Qunol®, we believe healthy aging isn't defined by age - it's defined by your ability to keep doing what you love," said Nivedita Patel, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Qunol®. "That's the inspiration behind Move Like a Champion, a celebration of the many ways people stay active and a reminder that movement helps keep us connected to the people, passions and experiences that matter most. Together with Tony Hawk, we're encouraging people to embrace movement in whatever way is meaningful to them - not because everyone needs to perform like a champion, but because everyone deserves to keep living like one."

Anchored by Tony Hawk, the integrated campaign will come to life across social, digital, PR, consumer incentives and paid media. Creator partnerships with Ethan Zohn, Alex Wong and Veronica Webb will help showcase how people across the country are embracing movement in their own way and inspire participation in the Move Like a Champion contest.

Consumers are invited to join the Move Like A Champion contest by sharing a video on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok showcasing their favorite way to move and following and tagging @Qunol. See official rules at Qunol.com to enter the contest. However you move, move with Qunol®.

About Qunol®

Founded in 2006 to deliver science-backed health solutions, Qunol® is a market leader in the VMS industry and is a fast-growing brand focused on healthy aging. Its CoQ10 and Turmeric products combine high-quality ingredients with unique absorption technology to support heart and joint health, respectively. Qunol products hold multiple #1 market positions across leading club, mass and ecommerce retailers in North America.

About Opella

Opella is the self-care challenger with the purest and third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people's hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting. At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world's most loved brands, including Allegra, Buscopan, Doliprane, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Essentiale and Mucosolvan. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

Find out more about our mission at www.opella.com.

1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adult physical inactivity outside of work [Internet]. Atlanta (GA): U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 2025 Jan 31 [cited 2026 Jul 1]. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/physical-activity/php/data/inactivity-maps.html

Nandi Millett, [email protected]

SOURCE Opella