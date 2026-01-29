Quo Announces New Pipedrive Integration to Further Sync Customer Communication and Automate Sales Pipeline

Leading AI-powered business phone system Quo upgrades front office automation with new integration, reducing manual CRM work and further uniting sales and support teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quo , formerly known as OpenPhone, today announced a new integration that brings the CRM and business phone together. Pipedrive , the easy and effective CRM for small businesses, now integrates with Quo's AI-powered business phone system, allowing businesses using both services to automatically sync customer contacts and conversation history between the two platforms.

"Great sales conversations don't start from scratch—they pick up where the last one left off. When a sales team isn't able to seamlessly communicate with the rest of the front office, you have to split your focus between delivering results and managing databases," said Daryna Kulya, co-founder and COO of Quo. "We sought to relieve this pain point by creating a way for communications and CRM to work as one system. For Quo, this integration is foundational to our evolution into a unified front office platform—one where AI-powered insights, automation and deep CRM integration work together so businesses can focus on relationships, not administrative work."

What's New for Users?

Previously, users reported spending hours each week manually logging calls and toggling between systems—time that should be spent building customer relationships. This fragmented workflow increased administrative overhead and slowed response times, especially for smaller teams managing high volumes of customer communication.

Now, sales and support teams can have a centralized view of customer activity without needing to switch tools. The new integration, available to all Pipedrive customers using Quo Business and Scale plans, further reduces this friction by:

Creating a centralized history of customer conversations, including logging calls, texts and voicemails, directly in the CRM

Enabling click-to-call from within Pipedrive

Giving users control over which Quo phone numbers to sync

Automatically updating duplicate contacts with the most recent records

Enabling a Growing Ecosystem of Pipedrive and Quo Implementation Partners

"As an active partner in both the Pipedrive and Quo ecosystems, the missing integration for calling and texting was one of the biggest friction points for my clients," said Amit Sarda, a CRM consultant (amitsarda.xyz). "Teams want their CRM and phone system to just work together and the integration to be seamless and reliable. With Quo and Pipedrive now fully integrated, I can finally deliver a cleaner setup, better adoption and more value for customers who rely on both tools every day."

Deep CRM integrations like this support Quo's broader goal of ensuring customer conversations translate into measurable business outcomes as it continues expanding AI capabilities. By embedding communication data directly into systems teams already rely on, Quo is strengthening its role as the connective layer between day-to-day conversations and revenue-driving workflows.

A Business Phone System Shaped by Customers

Quo and Pipedrive work with modern, high-growth businesses that expect their tools to just work together. When people call in for support or request services of small businesses, they expect a different, more personal experience than big enterprise, and the tools these businesses use should align with that expectation. Customer use cases showed that sales and support teams excel when there is seamless communication between the teams and better service for the end customer.

This CRM and business phone integration is the next step in creating a more unified front office. Customers can expect more consistent workflows across sales and support by keeping communication aligned with active deals and records, helping growing teams stay organized and responsive without adding new tools or manual processes.

"Community and connections are important to our firm, and we want tools that reflect how we operate. It's important that we're able to focus on helping our clients leave a lasting legacy rather than updating duplicate profiles and transferring notes," said Allen Starrett, Managing Attorney at Starrett Law Firm. "Quo and Pipedrive individually were the right tools for how our law firm operates, but connecting them via a third-party software was just clunky. This integration finally brings our phone system and CRM together in a way that fits how small teams like ours actually work–quickly, seamlessly and people-first."

The future of customer communication isn't about replacing every tool teams use, but about connecting the ones that matter most. As businesses adopt more specialized software, integrations will be crucial to reducing friction and redundancy in workflows, which is why Quo is already integrated with several key services, including HubSpot, Attio and Zapier. For more information on Quo's integrations, visit www.quo.com/integrations .

About Quo

Quo is the phone system that helps you build personal customer relationships at scale. It brings your calls, texts and customer info all into a single place that works across your team and devices, so your team stays in sync and never misses a customer.

Effortlessly scale your customer operations by managing and categorizing calls and conversations, allowing teammates to get context of any contact in a single glance, creating personal and helpful interactions every time.

Rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2, Quo is trusted by nearly 90,000 businesses, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more visit www.quo.com .

