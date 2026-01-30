Quobly strengthens its presence in North America with the opening of a Canadian subsidiary, at the heart of Quebec's quantum ecosystem

GRENOBLE, France and SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quobly, a French pioneer in silicon-based quantum computing, today announces the opening of its Canadian subsidiary in Sherbrooke (Quebec). This strategic expansion aims to reinforce the company's research capabilities, technology integration, and industrial partnerships in North America, within a region recognized for its excellence in quantum technologies.

Quobly Canada in Sherbrooke (Quebec), within the Quebec quantum ecosystem

Beyond technological objectives, this presence in Quebec also supports the acceleration of Quobly's commercial deployment, leveraging a structured ecosystem covering training, software, user engagement, and early industrial use cases.

The announcement was made at an event in Montreal last night, bringing together academic, industrial, and institutional actors from Canada's quantum ecosystem.

Anchored in a leading ecosystem for silicon quantum technologies

Sherbrooke was chosen for its unique concentration of expertise in silicon spin qubits, advanced manufacturing and packaging technologies, and cryogenic infrastructure, key elements for the industrial-scale deployment of quantum processors.

Quobly will draw on the expertise of the Université de Sherbrooke and its Institut Quantique, particularly in quantum engineering training and research, as well as the infrastructures and technological platforms of the C2MI (Centre de collaboration MiQro Innovation).

The company also joins DistriQ, Quebec's quantum innovation hub, which fosters synergies between academic research, technological development, and the training of industrial actors and end users.

This expansion will enable Quobly to develop structured collaborations around silicon quantum processor integration, cryo-electronics interfaces, and hardware-software co-design, in connection with Canadian academic, industrial, and applied partners, particularly within Montreal's software and application ecosystem, recognized for its expertise in advanced computing and quantum technologies.

Accelerating the execution of Quobly's industrial roadmap

The opening of the Canadian subsidiary is a part of Quobly's global strategy to industrialize silicon-based quantum computing, leveraging complementary ecosystems to those developed in Europe. It contributes to the company's 2032 industrial roadmap, aiming to develop a fault-tolerant universal quantum computer with large-scale quantum processors capable of executing circuits of very high complexity.

Presence in North America will also strengthen interactions with high-performance computing (HPC), advanced electronics, and industrial quantum applications, in a context of accelerating hybrid approaches combining classical and quantum computing.

Growing the team in Canada

Quobly, which currently employs over 80 people in Europe, plans to establish a local team in Canada and recruit around ten engineers and researchers over the next two to three years to support R&D activities, the integration of quantum technologies, and collaborative projects with academic and industrial partners.

Maud Vinet, co-founder and CEO, Quobly: "Sherbrooke offers an exceptional scientific and technological environment, perfectly aligned with our approach to silicon-based quantum computing. This expansion allows us to strengthen our integration capabilities and accelerate the execution of our industrial roadmap in close collaboration with world-class partners."

Michel Pioro-Ladrière, CEO, DistriQ: "Quobly's arrival in Sherbrooke confirms the international attractiveness of Quebec's quantum ecosystem. It strengthens our positioning in industrial quantum technologies and advanced semiconductors."

Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Quebec International: "Quobly's establishment in Quebec highlights the attractiveness of the ecosystem and our collective ability to support international companies as they transition from fundamental research to the industrialization of quantum technologies. Through its actions and those of the innovation zones, Investissement Quebec International actively contributes to structuring and promoting Quebec's quantum ecosystem. The DistriQ innovation zone brings together a critical mass of academic, industrial and entrepreneurial players, and we are delighted to see Quobly's expertise join this community".

About Quobly

Quobly is a pioneer in quantum microelectronics, developing silicon-based quantum chips using proven semiconductor manufacturing processes. Founded in 2022 in Grenoble, France, the company builds on over 15 years of collaborative research between world-class institutions CEA-Leti and CNRS, combining expertise in quantum physics and microelectronics. Co-founded by Maud Vinet, Ph.D. in quantum physics, author of 300+ papers and 70+ patents, and Tristan Meunier, a leading expert in semiconductor quantum engineering trained under Nobel laureate Serge Haroche, Quobly bridges science and industry to make quantum computing scalable and manufacturable.

The company has a strategic partnership with STMicroelectronics to accelerate the industrialization of its silicon quantum chips. In 2023, Quobly raised €19 million, a record European seed round for a quantum hardware startup, followed in 2025 by €21 million to advance its Q100T program, a key step toward fault-tolerant quantum computing. Quobly has offices in France, Singapore, and Canada.

