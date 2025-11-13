QUODD and Stocktwits Partner to Bring Real-Time 24x5 U.S. Market Data to Global Investor Community

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD, a financial market data provider for the global financial services industry and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announced that its Overnight API is officially live. Stocktwits , the largest social platform for investors and traders, is among the first customers to integrate the API, allowing it to provide its over 10 million users with crucial after-hours market insights.

With global markets operating across time zones, demand for actionable U.S. equity data beyond traditional trading hours is growing. QUODD's Overnight API delivers comprehensive, real–time pricing and quote data sourced from Blue Ocean ATS (BOATS). QUODD's API covers all National Market System (NMS) securities, including second-level resolution bars, customizable chart data, and multi–identifier support (symbol, CUSIP, ISIN) for seamless integration. The service operates from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET, Sunday through Friday.

Stocktwits, known for enabling real-time investor sentiment and trending insights through its innovative cashtag system (e.g., $AAPL), is utilizing the Overnight API to enhance its platform's capabilities. With the integration, Stocktwits will deliver richer, more timely after-hours insights, supercharging features such as AI-powered trend detection, earnings reactions, and global market readiness.

"Financial markets never sleep, which makes having real–time, reliable overnight market data a game–changer," said Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD. "Our investment in the QX platform has enabled us to deliver the Overnight API with the speed, scale, and reliability customers expect, making it easier than ever for innovative partners like Stocktwits to expand their offerings and serve investors around the clock."

"Stocktwits has always been about empowering investors with the speed and clarity to act," said Mike Bozzello, Head of Product at Stocktwits. "Tapping into QUODD's Overnight API allows us to take this one step further, bringing after–hours market sentiment into our platform to serve traders, analysts, and investors anywhere in the world."

As demand rises for differentiated data to power next-gen financial platforms, QUODD remains committed to delivering configurable, client-driven solutions that evolve with the needs of its partners.

About QUODD

QUODD delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD provides banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and fintechs the ability to stream, embed, look up or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds. For more information about QUODD and its data solutions, visit www.quodd.com .

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the leading social platform for active investors and traders, where millions of market participants connect to discuss markets in real-time. Built on the foundation of social conversation, Stocktwits has grown into a dynamic financial media company where social sentiment uniquely powers original news, video, and editorial coverage spanning equities, crypto, and macro trends. With over 10 million users, Stocktwits empowers investors to track traditional and digital asset sentiment, discover trends, and make informed decisions. Stocktwits' mission is to help investors improve returns through community, data, content, and the latest tools.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com .

