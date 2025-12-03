Zephyr Selects QUODD's QX Digital to Power Market Data, Analytics, and Reporting Capabilities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD, a financial market data provider for the global financial services industry and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announced that Zephyr (an Informa Company) has chosen QX Digital as its primary market data solution to support its asset and wealth management software serving wealth managers and financial advisors.

Zephyr is a premier provider of portfolio analytics and performance reporting tools, and serves a global network of wealth management professionals. The company is a division of Informa plc (LSE: INF), a multinational publishing, data, and events organization headquartered in London.

Zephyr's evolving needs aligned with QUODD's value proposition and provided them with a vendor that delivers a modern market data experience, exceptional service, and a flexible commercial framework that is scalable with their growth.

"We needed a market data partner that could deliver stability, transparency, and a more modern commercial approach," said Chris Volpe, Managing Director of Asset and Wealth Management Solutions and Head of Zephyr. "QUODD's responsiveness, data coverage, and flexibility stood out immediately. QX Digital gives us a seamless path forward and elevates the user experience for our wealth management clients."

"Zephyr has positioned itself as a premium advisor-and-manager workflow solution and they were clear that they need a flexible workflow solution without compromising quality," said Bob Ward CEO at QUODD. "QX Digital offered them a seamless migration path, trusted customer support, and robust data delivery model, allowing them to meet the demand for stronger digital tools, greater scale, and increased compliance support."

Zephyr's product and technology teams will leverage QX Digital to generate portfolio and performance reports, fuel analytics across their web-based platform, and deliver high-quality market data to their advisor clients.

This marks another milestone in QUODD's accelerating growth within the wealth management space. The combination of QX Digital's modern data delivery with Zephyr's analytics raises the bar for how investment professionals access, consume, and act on market intelligence.

About QUODD

QUODD delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD provides banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and fintechs the ability to stream, embed, look up or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds. For more information about QUODD and its data solutions, visit www.quodd.com.

About Zephyr

Zephyr, an asset and wealth management software and data provider, gives investment professionals tools to plan, invest, monitor and grow. This enables better service, enhances the client experience and allows them to achieve client goals.

Learn more at: https://ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

SOURCE QUODD