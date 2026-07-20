Quontic Bank Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Retention of Customer Information by Former Employees

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp. data security incident

NEWTOWN, Penn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp. data breach. Quontic Bank began notifying affected individuals on or about July 16, 2026, of a data security incident that may have compromised their personal information.

What Happened

According to Quontic Bank's own notice, on May 28, 2026, Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp. became aware that two former employees had retained certain customer records after departing from the company. Quontic Bank states that it has been working with the authorities to investigate and respond to the matter. Based on its investigation, the company says it has no evidence to suggest that affected individuals' information was used to commit identity theft or fraud, and states that it is providing notice out of an abundance of caution. Quontic Bank began mailing notification letters to affected individuals on or about July 16, 2026.

Information Involved

According to Quontic Bank, the information involved includes names, together with other personal information contained in the customer records retained by the former employees. Quontic Bank's notice does not specify the full categories of personal information involved, and the specific information may vary from person to person. Customers who received a notice should review it carefully to understand which of their information was affected.

Who May Be Impacted

The total number of individuals affected by the Quontic Bank incident has not yet been publicly confirmed. Individuals who received a data breach notification from Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Although Quontic Bank has stated that it has no indication of identity theft or fraud resulting from the incident, personal information retained by former employees without authorization can be vulnerable to misuse.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose personal information may have been compromised in the Quontic Bank breach. Affected individuals may be entitled to compensation and other relief. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today:

Marc Edelson, Esq. Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940, Phone: 844-696-7492, Email: [email protected], or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review your account statements and credit reports regularly for the next 12 to 24 months and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Quontic Bank incident and preserve any letters you received about the breach. Quontic Bank is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian; eligible individuals should review their notification letter for enrollment instructions and the applicable deadline. Consider placing fraud alerts and enrolling in credit monitoring. Quontic Bank has established a dedicated toll-free assistance line at 833-918-6214, available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time.

About Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp.

Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp. is a bank that maintains customer records in the course of providing banking services. Its correspondence address for this matter is 31-05 Broadway, Astoria, New York 11106.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP