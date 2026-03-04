Quorum Federal Credit Union Treats Pets Like Family with New Total Pet Benefits Program

Award-winning workplace expands its benefits portfolio to include comprehensive support for employees' pets.

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Federal Credit Union, recently certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year, continues to raise the bar on employee benefits with the launch of its Pet Benefits Program—a first-of-its-kind offering designed to support employees and their beloved pets.

Powered by Pet Benefit Solutions, Quorum's new Pet Benefits Program offers employees flexible, stackable coverage options that combine everyday savings with peace-of-mind protection:

Quorum’s Human Resources Department celebrates the Pet Benefits Program. Clockwise from left: Talent Acquisition and Development Manager Keri Walker with her dogs Rosco, Georgia and Winnie; Coordinator Anika Wagner and new puppy Lucy; Director Erin Lee with new puppy Madison; Payroll and Benefits Specialist Erik Rasmussen with cat Tasha; Manager Kitty Sanders with rabbit Garnet.

Total Pet Plan: Discounts on everyday pet care products, prescriptions, veterinary care, and services—plus free 24/7 pet telehealth and lost pet recovery.



Wishbone Pet Insurance: Employer-supported accident, illness, and wellness coverage, made even more affordable through exclusive discounts and monthly premium contributions from Quorum.

The inspiration for Quorum's Pet Benefits Program surfaced naturally. Pets were everywhere at Quorum: in the background of video calls, featured in team chats, popping into office conversations, and starring in multiple screensavers. Over time, one thing became clear—Quorum is a company of devoted pet parents.

As employees swapped stories about rising vet bills, surprise medical issues, and the everyday realities of caring for their furry family members, a pattern emerged. Pets weren't just part of Quorum employees' lives—they were part of the culture. Recognizing this, Quorum's HR team, spearheaded by Director Erin Lee, saw an opportunity to create a program that matched who Quorum already was: a workplace that values the whole person and the whole family, including the four–legged members who bring joy, comfort, and chaos to their days.

"Pets are family, and caring for them has become significantly more expensive over the years," said Lee. "We developed this program because we believe benefits shouldn't stop at traditional dependents—our employees' 'other family members' deserve support, too."

The roll out of the program also includes thoughtful perks like "Paw-ternity" PTO for a new pet's first day home, Pet Bereavement PTO, contributions toward pet adoption, and premium subsidiaries (Quorum will reimburse up to 50% of the total monthly cost, capped at $40/month), and a quarterly photo contest to celebrate furry friends.

"I was immediately intrigued when Quorum announced it would begin offering pet benefits," said Quorum Specialty Lending Associate Kristen Kandefer. "Less than a year after I started, we adopted a cat and added a second dog to our family. Three pets also means three times the vet bills—and that adds up fast. As someone who doesn't have kids yet, my pets are my kids, so working for a company that treats them like family too makes me appreciate my job even more."

The Pet Benefits program joins two other recent enhancements:

QFUN'd Program: A Health & Wellness program which offers employees up to $100 a month to spend on eligible expenses like gym memberships and fitness classes, massage therapy/spa services, and meal kit deliveries.



A Volunteer Time Off policy, allowing all in-office, hybrid and fully remote workers to give back to their community during work hours while still getting paid.

These new perks complement Quorum's extensive benefits package, which includes:

A progressive time-off policy (paid personal time, birthday time, company-observed holiday time), purchase/sell-back program to help employees right-size the amount of time they need for the year



Tuition reimbursement and a bonus/commission plan that reward all for contributing to the company's success (in addition to smaller incentives such as peer-to-peer recognition)



A flexible work schedule (including a hybrid work model and four-day work-week for some roles)



A 401k plan (with company match dollar for dollar up to 6 percent)



A Health Reimbursement Account that assists employees with costs associated with the company's medical plan, reimbursing deductibles



Sizable employee discounts (including mortgage discounts)

Quorum also keeps culture fun and engaging with virtual team-building events like the 30-Day "Q Fit" Challenge and its popular NFL knockout pool, which pairs friendly competition with charitable giving.

"Quorum benefits are continuously evaluated and evolved to remain competitive," said Lee. "But more importantly, we never treat benefits as a checklist. If an idea helps our employees feel supported—personally or professionally—we explore it. No idea is too small or unconventional if it helps our people show up as the best version of themselves."

For more information about Quorum's award-winning culture and benefits, visit quorumfcu.org/careers.

About Quorum Federal Credit Union

Quorum Federal Credit Union (quorumfcu.org) is a forward-thinking, online credit union headquartered at 2500 Westchester Avenue, Purchase, NY 10577. Founded in 1934 as the exclusive credit union for Kraft Foods employees, today the Credit Union serves over 50 companies nationwide including Ogilvy, Avon, Mastercard, Mondelēz International, Philip Morris International, Altria, and Kraft Heinz and has members living in all 50 states. Quorum is dedicated to digital banking solutions that enable its members, partners and employees to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

