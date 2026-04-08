Quorum Federal Credit Union Appoints Tyson Blackburn as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran lending executive and digital transformation leader to expand enterprise operations, technology, and strategic execution.

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Federal Credit Union, a recognized financial industry pioneer serving members across the U.S., today announced the promotion of Tyson Blackburn to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 2, 2026. In this role, Blackburn will oversee enterprise operations, technology, and strategic execution as the Credit Union continues to advance its member-led, digital first strategy.

Tyson Blackburn, Chief Operating Officer, Quorum Federal Credit Union

Blackburn joined Quorum in 2012 and most recently served as Chief Lending Officer, where he led a comprehensive portfolio of consumer, indirect, and business lending products representing most of the Credit Union's revenue. Under his leadership, Quorum achieved record financial performance, diversified its revenue streams, and strengthened its position as a trusted financial partner for both individual members and business clients.

During his tenure, Blackburn was instrumental in building and scaling Quorum's national B2B partner channel, building a high performing broker and referral ecosystem that expanded reach and diversified origination sources—driving growth through a relationship-based model that prioritizes service, consistency, and disciplined execution. He also played a key role in the growth and modernization of Quorum's indirect lending platform, helping to deepen partner relationships, enhance underwriting efficiency, and improve the member experience through faster, more seamless loan origination.

In parallel, Blackburn led the expansion of Quorum's specialty home equity offerings, including renovation, investment property, and bridge loan HELOCs, broadening the Credit Union's ability to meet complex member borrowing needs across life stages and financial goals. He also championed the development of digitally-enabled lending products and infrastructure, ensuring Quorum's platforms could scale securely while meeting evolving member and partner expectations. These efforts helped position the Credit Union for sustained growth while maintaining strong credit quality and disciplined risk management.

"Tyson has been a driving force behind Quorum's growth and evolution over the past decade," said Quorum President and CEO Jeff Pachter. "From expanding and diversifying our lending portfolio to building scalable B2B and indirect lending programs, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to turn strategy into results. Just as importantly, Tyson understands how technology, partnerships, and disciplined execution come together to serve our members better. His promotion to Chief Operating Officer reflects both his proven leadership and our confidence in his ability to help lead Quorum through its next phase of growth and innovation."

As COO, Blackburn will assume responsibility for Information Technology, enterprise strategic planning, business and product strategy, partnership development, and performance measurement. He will also play a central leadership role in advancing Quorum's digital and artificial intelligence strategy, ensuring that technology investments continue to support the Credit Union's long-term vision of operational and member experience goals.

"Quorum has always been an organization that embraces change while staying grounded in its purpose," said Blackburn. "I'm excited to step into this role at such an important moment. Our focus remains on delivering simple, secure, and digitally-enabled solutions that meet the real needs of our members and partners. I look forward to continuing working with this talented team to strengthen our operations, expand our capabilities, and ensure our technology and strategy support banking at the speed of life."

Prior to joining Quorum, Blackburn served as Vice President of Lending at Naugatuck Valley Savings & Loan, bringing more than a decade of experience in residential lending and servicing. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law, an MBA in Finance from the University of Hartford, and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation, and is widely recognized for his ability to translate strategy into execution, foster cross-functional collaboration, and build scalable platforms that drive growth while maintaining operational excellence and sound governance.

About Quorum Federal Credit Union

Quorum Federal Credit Union (quorumfcu.org) is a forward-thinking, online credit union headquartered at 2500 Westchester Avenue, Purchase, NY 10577. Founded in 1934 as the exclusive credit union for Kraft Foods employees, today the Credit Union serves over 50 companies nationwide including Ogilvy, Avon, Mastercard, Mondelēz International, Philip Morris International, Altria, and Kraft Heinz and has members living in all 50 states. Quorum is dedicated to digital banking solutions that enable its members, partners, and employees to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

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SOURCE Quorum Federal Credit Union