Quorum Review IRB Demonstrates Their Commitment to Site Relationships by Joining SCRS' Global Impact Partner Program

"Quorum is thrilled to be the first IRB to join SCRS as a GIP," said Mitchell Parrish, vice president of legal and regulatory affairs for Quorum Review IRB. "As the leader in IRB services to sites, CROs, and sponsors, we greatly value the opportunity to learn from clinical research sites and participate more closely in community building that drives research forward through improving the site IRB experience."

"Through partnership with SCRS, Quorum shows their commitment to the site community and their dedication to having a meaningful impact on the clinical research industry," said Christine Pierre, SCRS president. We're excited for Quorum to join SCRS as a Global Impact Partner, and look forward to a meaningful collaboration."

About Quorum Review IRB

Quorum Review IRB, the first name in streamlined, service-centered independent ethics and regulatory review, assures the ethical integrity of clinical research. With our partners, we advance the frontiers of medical innovation while sustaining the rights, dignity, and safety of participants.

The Quorum difference is One-Touch Collaboration™. Your research benefits from an outstanding service experience, a single point of contact, one study startup timeline, and a true single board review—which is why Quorum is the preferred central IRB.

About SCRS

Founded in 2012, SCRS is a global trade organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,000 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, connectivity and mentorship. SCRS is an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Join the community. Visit MySCRS.org.

