Quorum Software Announces myQuorum Platform Spring 2018 Update

"Driven by the needs of the energy industry and advancing our cloud-based capabilities, such as myQuorum Design Studio, the myQuorum platform spring 2018 update delivers enhancements that our customers will see significant benefits from," said Tyson Greer, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "This update delivers on our commitment to accelerate innovation by enabling our myQuorum365 customers to move even faster as they implement digital transformation initiatives across their operations on myQuorum."

Key highlights in the spring 2018 update include:

Advanced Personalization : Design Studio, a powerful suite of cloud-based tools and Visual Studio SDKs, extends the myQuorum platform and helps administrators and developers personalize myQuorum applications.

: Design Studio, a powerful suite of cloud-based tools and Visual Studio SDKs, extends the myQuorum platform and helps administrators and developers personalize myQuorum applications. Platform Optimizations: Streamlined platform services deliver an enhanced customer experience with significant improvements to speed and resource utilization as well as further optimizing myQuorum for the public cloud.

Streamlined platform services deliver an enhanced customer experience with significant improvements to speed and resource utilization as well as further optimizing myQuorum for the public cloud. Identity and Security : myQuorum now supports OpenID Connect, an API-friendly identity layer, for cloud and mobile-enabled identity authentication and authorization.

: myQuorum now supports OpenID Connect, an API-friendly identity layer, for cloud and mobile-enabled identity authentication and authorization. Application Performance Management : myQuorum environments now enable connectivity with Microsoft Azure's Application Insights to enable real-time application monitoring and analytics across on-premises and cloud environments.

: myQuorum environments now enable connectivity with Microsoft Azure's Application Insights to enable real-time application monitoring and analytics across on-premises and cloud environments. Continuous Integration: myQuorum now leverages Microsoft Visual Studio Team Services to enable continuous development and integration to speed time to production for ongoing improvements and enhancements.

"It is important that we maintain our pace of innovation, both for our customers and to push the industry forward. Continued technical advancements plus myQuorum 365 Support help us keep our promises to customers and change how software is used and delivered in the industry – from user experience, to utilization of data, to what software can do for business," said Dan Wallin, Vice President of Products.

Quorum introduced myQuorum Design Studio in October 2017 as part of the company's Modern Energy Workplace initiative. A key component of the growing myQuorum ecosystem, Design Studio provides a way for customers and partners to address unique business needs on demand, in real time. The myQuorum platform spring 2018, including the separately licensed Design Studio, is available now for customers on myQuorum 365. To learn more about the myQuorum platform, applications, and extensions, as well as myQuorum 365 Support visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting software that empowers energy companies of all sizes to conquer their most complex business challenges. From the field to the back office, defying complexity is coded in our DNA and our software. This unmatched experience is why Quorum is the choice of eight of the largest public energy companies worldwide, 75 percent of LNG exporters throughout North America and 80 percent of all natural gas processed in the United States. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to empower innovation at the speed of thought. At Quorum, we're helping visionary leaders transform their business, and the energy industry, for a digital world. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

