Quorum to Acquire Canadian Software Company Entero to Become Dominant Upstream & Midstream Oil & Gas Provider in North America

Quorum, a portfolio company of Silver Lake Partners and Silver Lake Kraftwerk, did not disclose deal terms or any financial details.

"With Entero's history of innovation and world-class customer base we are excited to add Entero to our team and significantly grow our Canadian presence. We also plan to double down on the recent MOSAIC™ success in the U.S., as it and the myQuorum Upstream suite are highly complementary," said Perry Turbes, President and CEO of Quorum. "Quorum's modern energy software suite, combined with the functionality of MOSAIC and Entero ONE, now form the industry's most comprehensive upstream and midstream management software portfolio. Through innovation, integration and breadth of coverage, we constantly strive to eliminate the barriers that prevent customer growth and profitability. Today, no other software vendor delivers our scope of capabilities across both upstream and midstream planning, accounting, finance, operations, transportation and logistics. These solutions are delivering the modern energy workplace through timely insight, accuracy and efficiency."

"Quorum's proven leadership in the energy space makes it clear that they are the right company to leverage our technology and people. The combined company will provide customers with richer product options and deliver on our promise to help customers connect volume to value," said Mike Lake, President of Quorum Entero MOSAIC. "By joining forces with Quorum, we have the opportunity to bring together the most comprehensive product portfolio that tracks asset performance from plan to end of life. It's a powerful combination, and we're looking forward to bringing these two strong teams together."

Quorum's acquisition of Entero expands the myQuorum™ product portfolio in the following areas:

Reserves Management, Budget and Planning, Capital Management, and Petroleum Economics: Combining the Canadian leader in Reserves & Economics and the U.S. leader in Upstream solutions creates significant opportunity to the North American market to unseat legacy providers with next-generation capabilities.

MOSAIC is the leading Canadian Economics and Reserves solution with 60% market share.



Quorum is the leading U.S. Upstream solution with 85% of the largest E&P operators.

Liquids Logistics and Scheduling: Combining the natural gas marketing & operations (Quorum) leader with the liquids marketing & operations (Entero) leader creates a unique, fully-integrated multi-commodity marketing and multi-modal operational solution for gas, NGLs, and crude.

E1 customers manage operations through 95 percent of the major North American fractionation sites.



Together, Quorum and Entero account for the majority of the top-20 midstream operators in Canada and the U.S.

For a view into the combined portfolio of Entero and Quorum, visit www.quorumsoftware.com/Quorum-Acquires-Entero. The combined company will maintain a joint presence in Calgary and Houston, in addition to Quorum's locations in Dallas, College Station and Tampa. Steve Remmington and Dave Romanzin will take on advisory roles during the portfolio integration. For more information about Quorum's complete platform of integrated solutions, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting software that empowers energy companies of all sizes to conquer their most complex business challenges. From the field to the back office, defying complexity is coded in our DNA and our software. This unmatched experience is why Quorum is the choice of eight of the largest public energy companies worldwide, 75 percent of LNG exporters throughout North America and 80 percent of all natural gas processed in the United States. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to empower innovation at the speed of thought. At Quorum, we're helping visionary leaders transform their business, and the energy industry, for a digital world. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Entero Corporation

Over 125 companies rely on Entero to provide clarity and efficiency in their critical business functions. With two product portfolios, Entero helps energy companies effectively plan, evaluate, and manage their upstream and midstream business. Entero ONE is a focused solution for companies dealing with NGLs, gas, crude, biofuels and refined products. The system supports all full cycle functions associated with the entire hydrocarbon supply chain, including production, processing, trading, logistics and accounting. Entero MOSAIC is the industry's only unified platform for petroleum economics, decline analysis, and reserves management. It is used by engineering, reserves, budgeting, capital planning and A&D groups to evaluate both corporate portfolios and individual reserve assets. Learn more at www.entero.com.

