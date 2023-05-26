QuoteWell Launches Instant Quoting Powered by Herald

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWell, a digital wholesaler built for independent insurance agents, announces its partnership with Herald, a digital infrastructure provider that connects software developers to commercial insurance carriers through a single API. QuoteWell will leverage Herald's industry-leading carrier-connectivity API solution to enhance its agent-friendly platform with the ability to instantly quote and bind small and middle market businesses.

QuoteWell is dedicated to delivering solutions for independent agents that increase speed and efficiency of the marketing process and drive agency growth. By integrating Herald's real-time carrier quoting and binding capabilities into their platform, QuoteWell is able to deliver an end-to-end digital experience to its agents across 8 lines of business and 60 products, including both admitted and E&S options. QuoteWell is building a comprehensive and compelling agent experience combining the deep functionality and flexibility of its software platform wholesale capabilities for both standard lines as well as hard-to-place risks and the cutting-edge capabilities of Herald's connectivity infrastructure.

"We're very excited for our partnership with Herald as it will allow us to rapidly deliver new functionality to our users and enhance their day-to-day workflows," said Tom Brighton, Chief Business Officer at QuoteWell. "We've really enjoyed working with the Herald team. Their process, people, and tech have each been key to incorporating these new capabilities into our platform and delivering further innovation to our retail agency partners."

"QuoteWell is building an innovative software platform to improve the insurance process for independent agents across the country," said Matthew Antoszyk, CEO at Herald. "We're excited to work with the QuoteWell team to help them deliver more value, more quickly to their customers. We're impressed by their platform and their team and believe they are building a truly distinctive offering in the space. We look forward to seeing the future of our partnership grow."

Building with Herald, QuoteWell users will be able to access automatic quotes for businesses across thousands of industries and place policies for businesses nationwide.

About QuoteWell

QuoteWell is a tech-enabled wholesaler helping independent agents save time, access the wider market, and enjoy transparency during the marketing process

With technology that streamlines the Commercial Lines marketing process and an integrated team of expert brokers, QuoteWell helps retail agents quickly secure the quotes needed to best serve their clients and drive growth. Their platform and services are aimed at addressing the many gaps and inefficiencies in the submission and quoting process for agents as well as those in the underwriting and distribution departments of carriers/MGAs.

If you're an agent or market interested in learning more about the benefits of transacting business through QuoteWell, visit their website , reach out to them at [email protected], or follow on LinkedIn .

About Herald

Herald builds digital infrastructure for commercial insurance. Developers who use Herald can quote and bind insurance from multiple carriers through a single API.

For brokers and technology providers looking to engage with carrier partners via API, Herald helps construct reliable connections and dramatically accelerate product development timelines. For carriers and MGAs enabling connectivity via API, Herald builds and manages integrations with new and existing distribution partners.

If you're just interested in learning more about Herald, visit their website or feel free to email at [email protected]. Follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , and subscribe to their changelog to stay up to date.

