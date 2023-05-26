QuoteWell Launches Instant Quoting Powered by Herald

News provided by

QuoteWell

26 May, 2023, 16:09 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWell, a digital wholesaler built for independent insurance agents, announces its partnership with Herald, a digital infrastructure provider that connects software developers to commercial insurance carriers through a single API. QuoteWell will leverage Herald's industry-leading carrier-connectivity API solution to enhance its agent-friendly platform with the ability to instantly quote and bind small and middle market businesses.

QuoteWell is dedicated to delivering solutions for independent agents that increase speed and efficiency of the marketing process and drive agency growth. By integrating Herald's real-time carrier quoting and binding capabilities into their platform, QuoteWell is able to deliver an end-to-end digital experience to its agents across 8 lines of business and 60 products, including both admitted and E&S options. QuoteWell is building a comprehensive and compelling agent experience combining the deep functionality and flexibility of its software platform wholesale capabilities for both standard lines as well as hard-to-place risks and the cutting-edge capabilities of Herald's connectivity infrastructure.

"We're very excited for our partnership with Herald as it will allow us to rapidly deliver new functionality to our users and enhance their day-to-day workflows," said Tom Brighton, Chief Business Officer at QuoteWell. "We've really enjoyed working with the Herald team. Their process, people, and tech have each been key to incorporating these new capabilities into our platform and delivering further innovation to our retail agency partners."

"QuoteWell is building an innovative software platform to improve the insurance process for independent agents across the country," said Matthew Antoszyk, CEO at Herald. "We're excited to work with the QuoteWell team to help them deliver more value, more quickly to their customers. We're impressed by their platform and their team and believe they are building a truly distinctive offering in the space. We look forward to seeing the future of our partnership grow."

Building with Herald, QuoteWell users will be able to access automatic quotes for businesses across thousands of industries and place policies for businesses nationwide.

About QuoteWell

QuoteWell is a tech-enabled wholesaler helping independent agents save time, access the wider market, and enjoy transparency during the marketing process

With technology that streamlines the Commercial Lines marketing process and an integrated team of expert brokers, QuoteWell helps retail agents quickly secure the quotes needed to best serve their clients and drive growth. Their platform and services are aimed at addressing the many gaps and inefficiencies in the submission and quoting process for agents as well as those in the underwriting and distribution departments of carriers/MGAs.

If you're an agent or market interested in learning more about the benefits of transacting business through QuoteWell, visit their website, reach out to them at [email protected], or follow on LinkedIn.

About Herald

Herald builds digital infrastructure for commercial insurance. Developers who use Herald can quote and bind insurance from multiple carriers through a single API.

For brokers and technology providers looking to engage with carrier partners via API, Herald helps construct reliable connections and dramatically accelerate product development timelines. For carriers and MGAs enabling connectivity via API, Herald builds and manages integrations with new and existing distribution partners.

If you're just interested in learning more about Herald, visit their website or feel free to email at [email protected]. Follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and subscribe to their changelog to stay up to date.

SOURCE QuoteWell

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.