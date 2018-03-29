Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Generic Drugs Stocks -- Allergan, Catalyst Pharma, Flexion Therapeutics, and Supernus Pharma

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Allergan

On Wednesday, shares in Dublin, Ireland headquartered Allergan PLC recorded a trading volume of 3.79 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 3.38 million shares. The stock ended at $165.65, rising 3.32% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 3.59% in the last month and 0.74% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.69%. Furthermore, shares of Allergan, which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.14.

On March 22nd, 2018, Allergan announced the launch of Ozurdex® (dexamethasone intravitreal implant 0.7 mg) in China for the treatment of adult patients with macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (RVO). RVO is the second most common type of retinal vascular disorder after diabetic retinal disease, and it is estimated that 7.4 million people in China are living with the condition. Get the full research report on AGN for free by clicking below at:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Coral Gables, Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.40% higher at $2.51. A total volume of 993,646 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 634,640 shares. The Company's shares have gained 32.11% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 18.71%. Furthermore, shares of Catalyst Pharma, which focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, have an RSI of 26.75.

On March 14th, 2018, Catalyst Pharma reported its results for Q4 and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, GAAP net loss was $(5,387,698); research and development (R&D) expenses were $3,404,634; and general and administrative (G&A) expenses totaled $2,107,152. For the full year, GAAP net loss was $(18,412,377); R&D expenses were $11,375,237; and G&A expenses totaled $7,304,399. The free technical report on CPRX can be accessed at:

Flexion Therapeutics

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Burlington, Massachusetts headquartered Flexion Therapeutics Inc. dropped 5.61%, ending the day at $21.69. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.40 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 742,000 shares. The Company's shares are trading 8.77% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Flexion Therapeutics have an RSI of 36.52.

On March 02nd, 2018, Flexion Therapeutics announced a grant of inducement stock options to two new employees for an aggregate of 4,000 shares of common stock. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants, with an effective date of March 01st, 2018. The stock options have an exercise price of $25.16 per share, and were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on FLXN at:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Rockville, Maryland-based Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.44% higher at $45.80. A total volume of 730,537 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 706,210 shares. The stock has gained 20.21% in the last month, 17.59% over the previous three months, and 48.46% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 10.39% above their 50-day moving average and 10.48% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Supernus Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the US, have an RSI of 64.45. See the free research coverage on SUPN at:

