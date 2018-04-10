Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/665275/Quotient_Allan_Robb_Campus.jpg )



Franz Walt, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Quotient, said, "Along with research & development and management, the Allan-Robb Campus will house our reagent manufacturing operations and will provide further capacity to supply the reagent requirements for our MosaiQ™ system."

Paul Cowan, Founder of Quotient, added, "The inauguration of the Allan-Robb Campus testifies to Quotient's long-term commitment to the global transfusion diagnostics market, both through the on-going supply of liquid reagents and through its transformational MosaiQ™ transfusion diagnostics system that provides a comprehensive automated testing solution, thereby increasing laboratory efficiencies and improving patient outcomes."

The Allan-Robb Campus

Today's inauguration marks the completion of the construction phase of the GBP 29-million manufacturing facility that started in 2016. The Allan-Robb Campus is named after John Allan and Gordon Robb, two senior executives who have been key in building Quotient into a global company from its roots as a unit of the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service supplying immunohematology reagents to the Scottish NHS. The new facility comprises 85,000 square feet of space, compared with its previous 22,000 square feet at a close-by location.

The Allan-Robb Campus brings together onto one site Quotient's Edinburgh team that had previously been spread over four locations. The new facility now also houses Quotient's scientific research team working on developing Quotient's products and accessing new markets. In 2017, the team secured 17 new product licence approvals from the FDA for sale in the USA. In addition, the Allan-Robb Campus will provide laboratory and office space for a team of about 50 scientists working with other group companies on the development of the MosaiQ™ system.

About Quotient

Established in 2007, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to reducing healthcare costs and improving patient care through the provision of innovative tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening, commonly known as transfusion diagnostics. Quotient achieved revenues of £15.2 million for the year ending 31 March 2017. With some 400 employees, Quotient today operates in: Edinburgh, Scotland; Eysins, Switzerland; and Newtown (PA) and Chapel Hill (NC), United States.

About the MosaiQ Transfusion Diagnostic System

Built on Quotient's proprietary next-generation technology platform, the MosaiQ system has been designed to deliver fast, comprehensive antigen typing, antibody detection and disease screening results. It uses a single low-volume sample on a high-throughput automated platform. The MosaiQ system, which is not yet available on the market, represents a transformative and highly disruptive unified testing platform for transfusion diagnostics.

Once the MosaiQ system has been launched, Quotient expects to deliver substantial value to donor-testing laboratories worldwide by providing affordable, routine comprehensive characterisation and screening of blood products, on a single automated instrument platform designed to increase lab efficiencies and to improve patient outcomes. Once launched, MosaiQ is expected to extend Quotient's product range significantly and lead to the company's further growth in 2018 and beyond.

