Quotient Sciences Appoints Thierry Van Nieuwenhove as New CEO

NOTTINGHAM, England, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quotient Sciences ("Quotient" or the "Company"), a leading global pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing accelerator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thierry Van Nieuwenhove as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 16th October 2023.

Thierry succeeds Mark Egerton who, after 18 years of successfully leading Quotient as CEO, is retiring from executive life. As part of the leadership transition, the Company also announces that Wayne Hewett has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman.

Thierry Van Nieuwenhove joins Quotient with an extensive track record in the pharma/CDMO services industry spanning over 23 years, and with experience in both small molecules and biologics.

Thierry joins from ABL Inc. where he was the Chief Executive Officer for the last two years. Prior to this, he held various senior leadership roles in the CDMO industry, including as the President of the Synthesis business unit at Novasep, Global Head of Business Development at Lonza, and CEO of Minakem, the CDMO and API manufacturing division of Minafin Group.

Wayne Hewett is an industry veteran who brings more than three decades of board and leadership experience to the Company. He currently serves as Chairman of Cambrex, a leading global CDMO that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. He also serves on the Board of Directors of The Home Depot, Inc, Wells Fargo, UPS and Lytx, and is a dedicated Senior Adviser to Permira.

Over the last few years and since its backing from the Permira funds, Quotient has seen significant growth and expansion. In 2021, the Company acquired UK-based CDMO Arcinova, expanding Quotient's service portfolio and enabling the integration of drug substance, drug product and clinical testing capabilities all under one organization to further accelerate drug development timelines for customers.

The Company has also recently completed major investments and expansions at its Nottingham, UK and Reading, UK facilities to drive its flagship Translational Pharmaceutics offering, which continues to see strong demand and growth, including in the US.

Thierry Van Nieuwenhove said: "I am honoured to join Quotient as its new CEO and lead a team dedicated to improving the lives of patients worldwide. I have admired the company's strong development in recent years, building a global footprint and bringing its innovative Translational Pharmaceutics delivery platform to customers across the world. I'm grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to driving the business through its next phase of growth, and continuing the team's desire to accelerate the development of new medicines."

Mark Egerton added: "I have been very fortunate to be part of the Quotient team for the last 18 years. The work that we do to accelerate the development of new medicines is hugely impactful to patients and the customers that we serve. I would like to thank the entire team for their hard work, diligence and collaboration over the last nearly two decades, and I am confident that the business will continue to flourish under Thierry's leadership in the years to come."

On behalf of the board, Henry Minello, Partner, and Dimi Tzivelis, Principal at Permira, said: "Mark has served Quotient with distinction throughout his tenure. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him well in his retirement. Looking ahead, we are really delighted to welcome Thierry into the role of CEO and look forward to partnering with him, Wayne and the broader team to continue to grow this exciting business through its next phase."

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything we do for our customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast. Because humanity needs solutions, fast. For more information, please visit quotientsciences.com .

