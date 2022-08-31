Quris Earns Frost & Sullivan 2022 Europe Technology Innovation Leadership Award for AI-Powered Drug Safety Prediction

Analysts found that the Quris Bio-AI Clinical Prediction Platform enhances drug development process agility, shortens discovery timelines, increases drug safety, and improves drug pipeline diversification opportunities

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled drug safety prediction technology industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Quris with the 2022 Europe Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The innovative Quris Bio-AI Clinical Prediction Platform is the first AI breakthrough to close the clinical prediction gap by effectively predicting which drug candidates will work safely in humans.

Quris Technologies Ltd

"Quris AI Chip-on-Chip platform, unlike other AI-pharma solutions focusing on drug discovery, better indicates which drug candidates will safely work in humans. It uses AI to predict a drug's safety, and hence its ability to succeed, particularly in Phase 1 trials, thus avoiding the high costs of failed clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies," said Supriya Lala Kundu, a Best Practices Research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

The company's platform scales to fit the intricacies of clinical prediction, requiring machine learning (ML) models to routinely run a vast number of biological Patients-on-a-Chip experiments for AI training. Quris's AI Chip-on-Chip technology leverages a patented process to test thousands of known safe and unsafe drugs on thousands of miniaturized Patients-on-a-Chip applying an automated, high-throughput system. Similarly, next-generation nano-sensors enable continuous response monitoring from each miniaturized organ to these drugs. Moreover, continuous data generation further trains the ML classification algorithm, making it highly predictive of clinical safety and enabling it to better discern the toxicity level of new drug candidates during testing. The innovative and ground-breaking platform simulates a natural human body's reaction to novel molecules without relying on inaccurate animal testing – reducing animal cruelty during pre-clinical experimentation due to its potential to limit dependence on animal testing.

Ashish Kaul, an industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, said, "Unlike other organ-chip devices with limited ability to run millions of experiments, the Quris platform is highly scalable, enabling massive experiments to run cost-effectively and train the AI, thereby revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the platform can scale up to 1,000 drugs across all therapeutics, notably oncology, rare disease, and the blood-brain barrier."

Quris stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity while achieving commercial success. In addition to its drug safety prediction pharma services, Quris also has a drug pipeline and provides personalized medicine services. The company has a team of scientists, technology experts, medical pioneers, and seasoned management professionals with a track record of seamless execution. Its strong intellectual property portfolio protects its pioneering technology, adding value relative to its growth potential, thus securing a competitive advantage. Its first AI-based Fragile-X drug is preparing for clinical testing later in 2022. Additionally, the company has established stem cell centers worldwide to provide personalized medicine services, further validating its platform and enabling it to grow through strategic partnerships with industry and research institutes.

"Recognition by the Frost & Sullivan team further validates our mission to completely rethink drug development and solve the biggest drug discovery challenge of our era – using AI clinical prediction to remove longstanding barriers for the entire pharma industry. Allowing the efficient discovery of new drugs and the repurposing/personalization of existing drugs, Quris will help pharma companies avoid the tremendous risks and costs of failed clinical trials and end the reliance on ineffective animal testing," added Quris Founder and CEO Isaac Bentwich.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Quris

Quris, the world's first Bio-AI clinical-prediction platform ensures the safety and efficacy of new drugs. Revolutionizing the drug development process, the company is pioneering clinical trials on chips – testing thousands of novel drug candidates on hundreds of miniaturized "patients-on-a-chip". Its fully automated, self-training AI platform accurately predicts clinical safety and efficacy for novel drugs faster and more cost effectively than ever before – all while minimizing animal testing. Dual-headquartered in Boston and Israel and backed by strategic biotech and big data investors, Quris is led by a proven team of AI and medical research powerhouses who are already preparing its lead discovery for clinical trials. For more information, visit www.quris.ai.

