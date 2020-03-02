Quzara Advisory Services Enables Rapid AWS FedRAMP Authorization

MCLEAN, Va., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity advisory firm Quzara LLC, a leader in FedRAMP compliance and AWS Security partner, recently enabled a fast-track FedRAMP JAB authorization for Rackspace's managed AWS. Quzara's FedRAMP Advisory Services outlined a tactical roadmap, developed architecture patterns for implementation of security controls, and documented an accelerated timeline.

"While such a project typically takes years to complete, our expertise in security and compliance allowed us to complete the project in months," Saif Rahman, founder of Quzara.

Quzara specializes in cloud security services, risk assessments and managed security services for Government and Commercial customers. Quzara's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service – Cybertorch™ provides managed security monitored and vulnerability management services. ­­

Beyond FedRAMP Advisory services, Quzara offers strategic and tactical solutions for a wide range of cyber security needs. Recently expanding their Advisory Services to Department of Defense (DOD) contractors with requirements for Cyber Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

