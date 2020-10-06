Quzara Cybertorch™ Adds Enhanced Security Operations Capabilities Through Azure Sentinel for the Microsoft Cloud

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara Cybertorch™, Washington D.C based Security Operations Center (SOC) and Microsoft Partner, operated by cybersecurity firm Quzara LLC, announced deeper integrations for the Microsoft Commercial and Government Cloud. Quzara Cybertorch™ leverages the power of Microsoft Azure Sentinel to ingest, investigate, and respond to alerts from Microsoft 365 Defender, Azure Defender, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoints.

Leveraging Azure Sentinel and combining with Quzara Cybertorch's deep Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities enables customers to detect and respond to cyberattacks in minutes. Additionally, based on their unique Deployment Architecture, Cybertorch ™ Customers retain data within their boundary and inherit controls for several frameworks such as FedRAMP, FISMA, NIST 800-171, and CMMC.

"Leveraging Azure Sentinel and the Microsoft Ecosystem is a game changer. It allowed us to perform 100% Automated triage for our L2 Incident Analysts. We're using the power of the Microsoft Threat engine and Security ecosystem to reduce noise and focus on responses to signals that matter," says Saif Rahman, Managing Director, Quzara LLC

Quzara Cybertorch™ uses and develops Azure Sentinel connectors to correlate data across users, devices, applications, and infrastructure deployed on-premises and in the cloud. Additionally, Cybertorch™ uses Azure Sentinels built-in artificial intelligence along with custom alerts and actions to quickly and accurately identify security threats strengthening the customers security operations.

Learn more about Quzara Cybertorch™ at https://www.cybertorch.com or email [email protected] for a service overview.

About Quzara

Quzara LLC is a Washington DC based Cybersecurity firm. Quzara offers extensive Readiness and Advisory services for FedRAMP, DFARs and NIST SP 800-171 controls. Quzara Cybertorch™ has Operations center in Washington DC with cleared US-Citizen only analysts. For more information, please visit https://cybertorch.com/ or email [email protected].

SOURCE Quzara LLC

Related Links

https://www.cybertorch.com

