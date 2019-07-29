QVC® Adds New Pilot Show Featuring TV Personality Kim Gravel

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platform retailer, QVC, today announces the expansion of new digital and broadcast programming with the premiere of Kim Gravel NOW, a dynamic and conversational talk show. TV personality, style expert and entrepreneur, Kim Gravel, will host the weekly talk show on Saturday evenings at 9PM EST, premiering August 10 and continuing for a four-episode series on Saturday nights.

The unscripted show will bring an evening filled with Gravel's colorful conversation, compelling personalities, innovative products and fun stories that bring her, and the fan, joy. The format of the show will be unscripted for entertaining and unpredictable content, leaving the viewer thinking, "what's going to happen NOW?"

"I've always had a passion for people, in fact, my Daddy always told me if I make everything I do about others, I'll be good, and here I am celebrating others – my fellow QVC guests, my friends and family and most of all, the QVC fans," said Kim Gravel.

Gravel joined QVC in 2016 with the launch of Belle by Kim Gravel, an apparel collection inclusive of figure-focused fashion for women of all shapes and sizes. In 2017, Gravel debuted her second line with QVC called Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel and has since sold nearly 300,000 units with 5 product launch sell-outs. Gravel's beauty line won the Rising Star Award in the QVC® 2018 Customer Choice® Beauty Awards.

"QVC is all about brands with great stories and great storytellers – someone who is authentic and passionate - so to have Kim host our new talk-show-style pilot is perfect, she's our current, modern girlfriend of empowerment and encouragement," said Sue Schick, Vice President of Talent for QVC US. "We have the opportunity to talk directly with millions of customers and fans every day, Kim Gravel NOW will bring these viewers stories of inspiration, laughter and new products to discover," added Schick.

Each week Gravel will be joined by a surprise guest as they touch on themes including Community, Connecting, Womanhood, Today's Special Value and "Big Secrets." Join QVC on Saturdays at 9pm EST beginning August 10 and visit the QVC Everywhere Apps or the QVC Newsroom for episodes and other great QVC content.

About QVC

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, PA and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks and multiple websites and social pages, reaching approximately 380 million homes. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail Group"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being #1 in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Internet Retailer) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

SOURCE QVC, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qvc.com

