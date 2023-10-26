QVC+ AND HSN+ REVEALS NEW FALL STREAMING PROGRAMMING HEADLINED BY ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIE 'THE RECIPE FILES' STARRING ASHLEE SIMPSON

Streaming service will feature original, exclusive shoppable entertainment including a new show and podcast from Chef Curtis Stone, reality competition "The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge" and celebrity chef series "Seasoned"

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience today announced its new fall streaming programming with a full slate of retailtainment to get viewers in a festive mood this holiday season. The announcement is headlined by "The Recipe Files," an original QVC+ holiday movie directed by Lindsay Hartley ("Passions," "Days of Our Lives") and starring singer-songwriter and actress Ashlee Simpson. In addition, several original debuts and new exclusive content will launch throughout the season featuring premier brands, fresh new products, and the people and stories behind them, presented by celebrities, influencers and interesting personalities.