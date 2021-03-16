QVC Expands Estée Lauder Relationship with Livestream Video Launch

Following a successful e-commerce launch, Estée Lauder will be featured across QVC's multiplatform shopping ecosystem Tweet this

"We are thrilled to be launching our first on-air QVC broadcast," said Claudia Benshimol, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Estée Lauder and AERIN Beauty, North America. "QVC offers us opportunities to deliver the Estée Lauder high-touch experience across all touchpoints including online, digital as well as broadcast – an approach that is key for relevance within the modern consumer landscape. We are always seeking new distribution opportunities to ensure we are meeting the consumer where she is, and to be able to expand our business during a difficult U.S. retail market is something we are very proud of."

Maggie Turner, Executive Director, Education, Special Events, Artistry for Estée Lauder and AERIN Beauty, U.S., will present the brand on-air, demonstrating the products and sharing tips and tricks for achieving the most results.

"We are so pleased to expand our selection of Estée Lauder products across our platforms," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "As a world leader in video commerce, we help brands like Estée Lauder create deep connections with customers by providing unique access to brand experts. Estée Lauder is an iconic brand that customers trust, know and love. We are excited to help Estée Lauder reach new audiences in new ways through the power of livestream video storytelling."

"As we celebrate Women's History Month, it's such an honor to widen our relationship with one of America's pioneering woman-founded beauty brands and be a part of its 75th anniversary," Mary added.

QVC offers brands powerful platforms to reach large audiences of highly engaged shoppers everywhere they are and explain how a product solves a problem or fills a need. The video-rich experiences QVC creates with its vendor brands are hard to replicate at traditional brick-and-mortar stores or on transactional e-commerce sites.

Estée Lauder is available to shop on QVC.com and through the QVC apps and will premiere on QVC on March 16 at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET. Estée Lauder items are also available through QVC UK.

About QVC®

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks reaching approximately 380 million homes and on multiple websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.



Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, and QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries and territories around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view. Follow @esteelauder on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE QVC, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qvc.com

