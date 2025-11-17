QVC Group Announces Semi-Annual Interest Payment and Regular Additional Distribution on 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2029

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC Group, Inc. ("QVC Group") (Nasdaq: QVCGA, QVCGP; OTCQB: QVCGB) today announced the payment of a semi-annual interest payment and Regular Additional Distribution to the holders as of Nov 1, 2025 of the 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2029 (the "Debentures") issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Liberty Interactive LLC ("LI LLC"). The semi-annual interest payment amount is $20.00 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures (a "Debenture"), and the amount of the Regular Additional Distribution is $0.5824 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures.

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced by an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive semi-annual interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the semi-annual interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 4.0% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in an adjustment to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

To date, there has been one Extraordinary Additional Distribution to holders of the Debentures. On August 7, 2013, LI LLC made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution of $63.0960 per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures arising from the merger transaction between Sprint Nextel Corporation and SoftBank Corp.

Adjustments to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the amount of the semi-annual interest payments received by holders of the Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 4.0% per annum of the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of the amount of the semi-annual interest payment being made on the Debentures announced today, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of principal and the revised adjusted principal amount resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures:

Nov 15, 2025

Beginning

Adjusted Principal Total

Payment Interest Additional

Payment

of Principal May 15, 2025 Ending

Adjusted Principal $900.5041 $20.0000 $18.0101 $1.9899 $898.5142

LI LLC is also making a Regular Additional Distribution to holders of the Debentures as of Nov 1, 2025 of $0.5824 per Debenture, which is attributable to the regular quarterly cash dividend paid by T-Mobile US, Inc. of $0.88 per share on June 12, 2025 and September 11, 2025. The payment of the Regular Additional Distribution will not result in a reduction to the adjusted principal amount of the Debentures.

The semi-annual interest payment and Regular Additional Distribution are expected to be paid on Nov 17, 2025 to holders of record of the Debentures on Nov 1, 2025.

On April 1, 2020, T-Mobile US, Inc. completed its acquisition of Sprint Corporation ("TMUS/S Acquisition") for 0.10256 shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. for every share of Sprint Corporation. Following the TMUS/S Acquisition, the reference shares attributable to each $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures consist of 0.3309 shares of common stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (Nasdaq: TMUS) and 0.7860 shares of common stock of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN).

About QVC Group, Inc.

QVC Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® (collectively, "QVC Group℠"). QVC Group℠ is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. QVC Group reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and digital livestreaming TV. QVC Group also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. QVC Group, Inc. also holds various minority interests.

SOURCE QVC Group, Inc.