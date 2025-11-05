QVC GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC Group, Inc. ("QVC Group") (Nasdaq: QVCGA, QVCGP; OTCQB: QVCGB) today reported third quarter 2025 results(1).

"We are early in our WIN growth plan but continue to make progress. We reduced the year-over-year rate of revenue decline in our QxH segment despite the decline in linear television viewership, driven by revenue growth in our social and streaming platforms." said David Rawlinson, President and CEO of QVC Group. "Although we are encouraged by the progress we are making, deleveraging from our total revenue decline, tariffs and other critical investments, pressured our adjusted OIBDA."

Third quarter 2025 headlines(2):

QVC Group revenue decreased 6% in US Dollars and 6% in constant currency (3)

Generated operating income of $60 million Operating income decreased 61% in US Dollars and decreased 62% in constant currency

Adjusted OIBDA (4) decreased 32% in US Dollars and decreased 34% in constant currency

decreased 32% in US Dollars and decreased 34% in constant currency QxH revenue decreased 7%

QVC International revenue decreased 1% in US Dollars and decreased 5% in constant currency

Cornerstone revenue decreased 8%

Discussion of Results

Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to the same period in 2024.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(amounts in millions) 3Q25

3Q24

% Change

% Change

Constant Currency(a)

Revenue















QxH $ 1,416

$ 1,521

(7) %





QVC International 566

571

(1) %

(5) %

Cornerstone 231

252

(8) %





Total QVC Group Revenue 2,213

2,344

(6) %

(6) %



















Operating Income (Loss)















QxH $ 48

$ 107

(55) %





QVC International 43

57

(25) %

(28) %

Cornerstone (9)

(2)

NM





Unallocated corporate cost (22)

(10)

(120) %





Total QVC Group Operating Income (Loss) 60

152

(61) %

(62) %



















Adjusted OIBDA (Loss)















QxH $ 135

$ 182

(26) %





QVC International 58

70

(17) %

(21) %

Cornerstone (2)

6

(133) %





Unallocated corporate cost (22)

(8)

(175) %





Total QVC Group Adjusted OIBDA $ 169

$ 250

(32) %

(34) %

________________________________________________________ a) For a definition of constant currency financial metrics, see the accompanying schedules.

QxH

QxH revenue declined primarily due to a 7% decrease in units shipped and lower shipping and handling revenue, partially offset by favorable returns and a 1% increase in average selling price. QxH reported sales declines in all categories.

Operating income and adjusted OIBDA margin( 4) decreased due to higher marketing costs, sales deleverage, higher fulfillment costs and lower product margin partially offset by favorable commission rates. Fulfillment pressure was driven by higher freight costs and sales deleverage. Product margins decreased primarily due to higher promotions and impact from increased tariffs. Operating expenses decreased due to favorable commission rates. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased due to higher marketing costs and changes to the management incentive plan partially offset by lower personnel costs.

QVC International

US Dollar denominated results were favorably impacted by exchange rate fluctuations due to the US Dollar weakening 6% against the Euro, 4% against the British pound, and 1% against the Japanese Yen. The financial metrics presented in this press release also provide a comparison of the percentage change in QVC International's results in constant currency (where applicable) to the comparable figures calculated in accordance with US GAAP for the third quarter of 2024.

QVC International's constant currency revenue declined largely due to a 4% decrease in average selling price and lower shipping and handling revenue. QVC International reported constant currency revenue growth in apparel with declines in all other categories.

Operating income and adjusted OIBDA margin decreased due to fulfillment pressure and sales deleverage partially offset by higher product margin. Fulfillment pressure is due to higher variable wage rates in Europe.

Cornerstone

Cornerstone revenue decreased 8% driven by lower units shipped reflecting softness in the home and apparel categories, partially offset by higher average selling price.

Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased primarily due to sales deleverage and lower product margin partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative costs and lower operating expenses.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS

(amounts in millions unless otherwise noted) 3Q25

3Q24

% Change

% Change

Constant Currency(a) QxH













Cost of Goods Sold % of Revenue 66.7 %

65.5 %

117 bps



Operating Income Margin (%) 3.4 %

7.0 %

(361) bps



Adjusted OIBDA Margin (%) 9.5 %

12.0 %

(247) bps



Average Selling Price $ 52.26

$ 51.76

1 %



Units Sold







(7) %



Return Rate(b) 14.5 %

14.6 %

(10) bps



eCommerce Revenue(c) $ 926

$ 967

(4) %



eCommerce % of Total Revenue 65.4 %

63.6 %

180 bps



Mobile % of eCommerce Revenue(d) 71.5 %

70.7 %

80 bps



LTM Total Customers(e) 7.0

7.9

(11) %



















QVC International













Cost of Goods Sold % of Revenue 65.9 %

64.6 %

130 bps



Operating Income Margin (%) 7.6 %

10.0 %

(240) bps



Adjusted OIBDA Margin (%) 10.2 %

12.3 %

(205) bps



Average Selling Price







— %

(4) % Units Sold







— %



Return Rate(b) 19.4 %

18.9 %

50 bps



eCommerce Revenue(c) $ 303

$ 297

2 %

(2) % eCommerce % of Total Revenue 53.5 %

52.0 %

153 bps



Mobile % of eCommerce Revenue(d) 77.2 %

76.1 %

110 bps



LTM Total Customers(e) 3.9

4.0

(3) %



















Cornerstone













Cost of Goods Sold % of Revenue 62.3 %

59.9 %

244 bps



Operating Income Margin (%) (3.9) %

(0.8) %

(310) bps



Adjusted OIBDA Margin (%) (0.9) %

2.4 %

(327) bps



eCommerce Revenue(c) $ 174

$ 188

(7) %



eCommerce % of Total Revenue 75.3 %

74.6 %

72 bps



________________________________________________________ a) For a definition of constant currency financial metrics, see the accompanying schedules. b) Measured as returned sales over gross shipped sales in US Dollars. c) Based on net revenue. d) Based on gross US Dollar orders. e) LTM: Last twelve months.

FOOTNOTES

1) QVC Group will discuss these headlines and other matters on QVC Group's earnings conference call that will begin at 8:30 a.m. (E.T.) on November 5, 2025. For information regarding how to access the call, please see "Important Notice" later in this document. 2) Unless otherwise noted, highlights compare financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to the same period in 2024. 3) For a definition of constant currency financial metrics, see the accompanying schedules. Applicable reconciliations can be found in the financial tables at the beginning of this press release. 4) For definitions and applicable reconciliations of Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA margin, see the accompanying schedules.

NOTES

Cash and Debt

The following presentation is provided to separately identify cash and debt information.

(amounts in millions) 9/30/2025

6/30/2025 Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) $ 1,817

$ 897







Debt:





QVC senior secured notes(a) $ 2,146

$ 2,146 QVC senior secured bank credit facility 2,900

1,925 Total Subsidiary Level Debt $ 5,046

$ 4,071







Senior notes(a) 792

792 Senior exchangeable debentures(b) 777

777 Corporate Level Debentures 1,569

1,569 Total QVC Group Debt $ 6,615

$ 5,640 Unamortized discount, fair market value adjustment and deferred loan costs (722)

(720) Total QVC Group Debt (GAAP) $ 5,893

$ 4,920







Other Financial Obligations:





Preferred stock(c) $ 1,272

$ 1,272







QVC, Inc. leverage 4.2x

3.9x

________________________________________________________ a) Face amount of Senior Notes and Debentures with no reduction for the unamortized discount. b) Face amount of Senior Exchangeable Debentures with no adjustment for the fair market value adjustment. c) Preferred Stock has an 8% coupon (subject to step up for dividend nonpayment; current coupon is 9.5%), $100 per share initial

liquidation preference plus accrued and unpaid dividends and is non-voting. It is subject to mandatory redemption on March 15,

2031. The Preferred Stock is considered a liability for GAAP purposes, and is recorded net of capitalized costs.

Cash at QVC Group increased $920 million in the third quarter due to net borrowings and cash from operations, partially offset by capital expenditures and television distribution rights. Total debt at QVC Group increased $975 million in the third quarter primarily due to additional borrowing under QVC's bank credit facility.

QVC's bank credit facility had $2.9 billion drawn as of September 30, 2025, with incremental availability of approximately $181 million, net of letters of credit. QVC, Inc.'s leverage ratio, as defined by QVC's credit agreement, was 4.2x at quarter-end.

As of September 30, 2025, QVC's consolidated leverage ratio (as calculated under QVC's senior secured notes) was greater than 3.5x and as a result QVC is restricted in its ability to make unlimited dividends or other restricted payments. Dividends made by QVC to service the principal and interest of indebtedness of its parent entities, as well as payments made by QVC to QVC Group under an intercompany tax sharing agreement in respect of certain tax obligations of QVC and its subsidiaries, are permitted under the indentures governing QVC's senior secured notes and QVC's credit agreement.

QVC Group is in compliance with all debt covenants as of September 30, 2025. QVC's bank credit facility matures on October 27, 2026. As a result, the related outstanding debt balance of $2.9 billion will be reclassified from a non-current liability to a current liability as of October 31, 2025. The outstanding debt under QVC's bank credit facility, in addition to QVC's senior secured notes, could become due sooner than October 27, 2026, if QVC does not remain compliant with the consolidated leverage ratio financial covenant under its bank credit facility and a waiver or forbearance from the lenders thereunder is not obtained. This can be triggered if the consolidated net leverage ratio for QVC is greater than 4.5 to 1.0 under QVC's bank credit facility. Therefore, QVC's continuation as a going concern is currently dependent upon ability to refinance or repay the debt balance upon maturity. Please refer to QVC Group's Form 10-Q for more information.

Important Notice: QVC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: QVCGA, QVCGP; OTCQB: QVCGB) will discuss QVC Group's earnings release on a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (E.T.) on November 5, 2025. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 704-4234 or (215) 268-9904, passcode 13748879, at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Links to this press release and replays of the call will also be available on QVC Group's website.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies and initiatives (including our WIN strategy) and their expected benefits, future financial performance and prospects, and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, competitive issues, regulatory matters affecting our businesses, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to QVC Group, changes in law and government regulations, the availability of investment opportunities, general market conditions (including as a result of tariff volatility and uncertainty), the effects of and ability to comply with financial obligations, including our ability to repay our indebtedness upon maturity, our ability to continue as a going concern, the effects of impairment losses, issues impacting the global supply chain and labor market and use of social media and influencers. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and QVC Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in QVC Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of QVC Group, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about QVC Group and about the risks and uncertainties related to QVC Group's business, which may affect the statements made in this press release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes a presentation of Adjusted OIBDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, for QVC Group, QVC and Cornerstone together with a reconciliation to that entity or such businesses' operating income, as determined under GAAP. QVC Group defines Adjusted OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and where applicable, separately identified impairments, litigation settlements, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and (gains) losses on sale leaseback transactions. Further, this press release includes Adjusted OIBDA margin, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. QVC Group defines Adjusted OIBDA margin as Adjusted OIBDA divided by revenue.

QVC Group believes Adjusted OIBDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of its businesses by identifying those items that are not directly a reflection of each business's performance or indicative of ongoing business trends. In addition, this measure allows management to view operating results and perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between businesses and identify strategies to improve performance. Because Adjusted OIBDA is used as a measure of operating performance, QVC Group views operating income as the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted OIBDA is not meant to replace or supersede operating income or any other GAAP measure, but rather to supplement such GAAP measures in order to present investors with the same information that QVC Group 's management considers in assessing the results of operations and performance of its assets. Please see the attached schedules for applicable reconciliations.

This press release also references certain financial metrics on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, for QVC Group. Constant currency financial metrics, as presented herein, are calculated by translating the current-year and prior-year reported amounts into comparable amounts using a single foreign exchange rate for each currency.

QVC Group believes constant currency financial metrics are an important indicator of financial performance, in particular for QVC, due to the translational impact of foreign currency fluctuations relating to its subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Italy and Japan. We use constant currency financial metrics to provide a framework to assess how our businesses performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Please see the financial tables at the beginning of this press release for a reconciliation of the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on revenue, operating income, Adjusted OIBDA and average selling price.

SCHEDULE 1

The following table provides a reconciliation of QVC Group's Adjusted OIBDA to its operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three months ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED OIBDA RECONCILIATION

(amounts in millions) 3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24 QVC Group Operating Income (Loss) $ 60

$ (2,272)

$ 14

$ (1,271)

$ 152 Depreciation and amortization 103

105

102

93

95 Stock compensation expense 7

4

4

10

3 Impairment of intangible assets(b) —

2,395

—

1,480

— Restructuring costs(a) (1)

—

57

—

— QVC Group Adjusted OIBDA $ 169

$ 232

$ 177

$ 312

$ 250

________________________________________________________ a) In the first quarter of 2025, QxH and QVC International recorded $36 million and $20 million of restructuring costs, respectively,

related to its reorganization. These items are included in operating income and excluded from Adjusted OIBDA b) Includes a $1.5 billion non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill and tradenames recognized at QxH in the fourth quarter of

2024 and a $2.4 billion non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill and tradenames recognized at QxH in the second quarter of

2025.

SCHEDULE 2

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted OIBDA for QVC and Cornerstone to that entity or such businesses' operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three months ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

SUBSIDIARY ADJUSTED OIBDA RECONCILIATION

(amounts in millions) 3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24 QVC

















Operating income (loss) $ 91

$ (2,272)

$ 29

$ (1,254)

$ 164 Depreciation and amortization 97

98

95

84

87 Stock compensation 6

4

4

5

1 Impairment of intangible assets —

2,395

—

1,480

— Restructuring costs (1)

—

57

—

— Adjusted OIBDA $ 193

$ 225

$ 185

$ 315

$ 252



















QxH Adjusted OIBDA $ 135

$ 150

$ 122

$ 204

$ 182 QVC International Adjusted OIBDA $ 58

$ 75

$ 63

$ 111

$ 70



















Cornerstone

















Operating income (loss) $ (9)

$ 10

$ (11)

$ (4)

$ (2) Depreciation and amortization 6

7

7

9

8 Stock compensation 1

—

—

—

— Adjusted OIBDA $ (2)

$ 17

$ (4)

$ 5

$ 6

QVC GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

amounts in millions Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,817

905 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 840

1,143 Inventories 1,190

1,061 Other current assets 206

190 Total current assets 4,053

3,299 Property and equipment, net 407

502 Intangible assets not subject to amortization 2,011

4,337 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 380

402 Operating lease right-of-use assets 578

600 Other assets, at cost, net of accumulated amortization 109

103 Assets held for sale noncurrent $ 22

— Total assets $ 7,560

9,243 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 660

776 Accrued liabilities 815

953 Current portion of debt 82

867 Other current liabilities 68

128 Total current liabilities 1,625

2,724 Long-term debt 5,811

4,101 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,138

1,313 Preferred stock 1,272

1,272 Operating lease liabilities 586

598 Other liabilities 103

120 Total liabilities 10,535

10,128 Equity (3,072)

(971) Non-controlling interests in equity of subsidiaries 97

86 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,560

9,243

QVC GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024









amounts in millions Revenue:





Total revenue, net $ 2,213

2,344







Operating costs and expenses:





Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,461

1,517 Operating expense 162

175 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based compensation 428

405 Depreciation and amortization 103

95 Restructuring (benefits) costs (1)

—

2,153

2,192 Operating income (loss) 60

152







Other income (expense):





Interest expense (134)

(117) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net (7)

(36) Other, net 25

1

(116)

(152) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (56)

— Income tax (expense) benefit (17)

(15) Net earnings (loss) (73)

(15) Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 7

8 Net earnings (loss) attributable to QVC Group, Inc. shareholders $ (80)

(23)

QVC GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024









amounts in millions Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings (loss) $ (2,373)

25 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 310

290 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 2,395

— Stock-based compensation 15

22 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net 43

53 Gain on sale of assets and sale leaseback transactions —

(1) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (234)

(86) Other, net 8

11







Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 304

411 Decrease (increase) in inventory (105)

(249) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 51

71 (Decrease) increase in trade accounts payable (135)

(59) (Decrease) increase in accrued and other liabilities (249)

(175) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 30

313 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (103)

(137) Expenditures for television distribution rights (89)

(23) Cash proceeds from dispositions of investments —

7 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets —

6 Other investing activities, net (11)

(2) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (203)

(149) Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings of debt 1,986

1,895 Repayments of debt (868)

(2,249) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (22)

(51) Dividends paid to common shareholders (1)

(4) Other financing activities, net (3)

(3) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 1,092

(412) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22

2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 941

(246) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 923

1,136 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 1,864

890

