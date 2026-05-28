QVC Honors 40 Years of Live Shopping Innovation with TikTok Shop Super Brand Day

From exclusive offers to interactive livestream experiences, QVC is spotlighting the evolution of live social shopping for today's consumer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a pioneer and leader in live social shopping, is celebrating 40 years since the brand started live video shopping on TV. QVC has been innovating this retail model ever since – experimenting with new formats and digital platforms, like TikTok Shop, to engage customers in video-rich shopping experiences.

To mark the milestone, QVC, a top selling brand on TikTok Shop, will host an exclusive eight-hour TikTok Shop Super Brand Day event from New York City on June 17. The day will feature celebrities, creators, QVC hosts and leading brands across a full day of livestream shopping, product storytelling, and event-only deals. Consumers can tune into the event by visiting QVC's TikTok Shop.

QVC has a robust live shopping experience on TikTok Shop with over 95,000 products in the Shop across every category, a dedicated production team operating from five new studios for TikTok Shop Lives and produces over 220 live hours per week across QVC's five TikTok Live channels. Building on the growing success, the event will showcase curated beauty, fashion and accessories, culinary and home collections, while underscoring QVC's commitment to shaping the future of live social shopping.

"Forty years ago, QVC changed the way we shop by going live and what's most exciting is that we're just getting started," said Krystyna Taheri, SVP of Social Commerce at QVC. "The future of shopping is live, social and personal, and QVC is ready to lead the way. Our TikTok Shop Super Brand Day is proof of that—bringing together the storytelling and trust we've built over four decades with the next generation of live shopping. We're not just celebrating our past; we're moving forward and shaping where shopping is headed."

From June 1 through June 30, customers can shop limited-time anniversary offers across beauty, fashion, home, electronics and more on QVC.com, TikTok Shop, and on-air. Featured brands include Dyson, Philosophy, BISSELL, KitchenAid, Keurig, Skechers, Vince Camuto and more.

Additional anniversary highlights include:

New Podcast Launching – The debut of QVC host and Broadway performer John Battagliese's new podcast "Cart Blanche" will air June 16 on QVC+ and HSN+. His first episode will feature special guest Heather McMahan, actress, comedian and podcaster, known for her authenticity and broad humor. The social-first video podcast and talk show introduces an entertainment-forward format designed to highlight QVC's next era. From celebrity and creator interviews and interactive shopping moments to behind the scenes and live social extensions, each episode will seamlessly marry entertainment and commerce with a touch of pop culture energy.

– The debut of QVC host and Broadway performer John Battagliese's new podcast will air June 16 on QVC+ and HSN+. His first episode will feature special guest Heather McMahan, actress, comedian and podcaster, known for her authenticity and broad humor. The social-first video podcast and talk show introduces an entertainment-forward format designed to highlight QVC's next era. From celebrity and creator interviews and interactive shopping moments to behind the scenes and live social extensions, each episode will seamlessly marry entertainment and commerce with a touch of pop culture energy. Learn about QVC's History – In 1986, the QVC live channel changed the way people shopped—and they've been doing it ever since. From humble beginnings to a beloved household name, viewers can watch the brand's history unfold in " A QVC Story," a multi-part original QVC+ and HSN+ documentary. "A QVC Story: Part 1 – The Early Years" is now available to watch free on demand, and "A QVC Story: Part 2 – Building Legacies" premieres on June 13.

– In 1986, the QVC live channel changed the way people shopped—and they've been doing it ever since. From humble beginnings to a beloved household name, viewers can watch the brand's history unfold in A QVC Story," a multi-part original QVC+ and HSN+ documentary. "A QVC Story: Part 1 – The Early Years" is now available to watch free on demand, and "A QVC Story: Part 2 – Building Legacies" premieres on June 13. 40th Anniversary Party at QVC Headquarters – On June 13, QVC will throw their Biggest Party Ever at Studio Park, QVC's Headquarters, to say thank you to its customers and vendors as the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary. Customers will enjoy an immersive experience during the ticketed event with fan-favorite brands such as Temptations, Wen, Diamonique, Calista, Susan Graver, IHKWIP, Christian James, Felt Denim, Simply Stunning, Falkor Fusion and more, and participate in a live audience episode of "Saturday Morning Q" featuring QVC host Rosina Grosso. The event will be hosted by Mally Roncal and feature QVC talent including Tara Tescher, Chaz Dean, Maria McCool, Anthony & Baylen (IHKWIP), Kim Gravel, Kathy Levine, Laurie Felt and more. While tickets to join onsite are sold out, a variety of moments will be shown live on QVC, QVC's TikTok Shop and livestreamed on QVC+ and HSN+, the QVC App, QVC.com and QVC's Facebook on June 13 and June 14 for fans to follow along and shop all weekend long.

Viewers can catch all the excitement of our 40th celebration, discover special deals, and see how QVC is evolving—on the platform they use most. Join us on the QVC channel, QVC.com, the QVC App, QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app, QVC on TikTok, and all other social media channels.

About QVC

QVC® empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via TikTok Shop, the QVC+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, websites and mobile apps. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or X, or follow QVC on Pinterest or YouTube, or search "QVC" on LinkedIn.

QVC Group, Inc. (OTCID: QVCAQ, QVCGQ, QVCPQ) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. For more information, visit qvcgrp.com, follow QVC Group on YouTube, or search "QVC Group" on LinkedIn.

SOURCE QVC