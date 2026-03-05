Rebecca Minkoff Expands Partnership with QVC, Introducing Debut Footwear Line and Exclusive RM Studio Spring Collection

New footwear styles debut on QVC from Rebecca Minkoff for the first time, while exclusive RM Studio launches continue throughout the year.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a leader in live social shopping, and global fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff announce the debut of her footwear on QVC, alongside the next evolution of RM Studio x Rebecca Minkoff with new ready-to-wear apparel styles this spring. Available exclusively at QVC, the apparel launch builds on the standout success of RM Studio's first launch last fall, marking an exciting new era for the brand as it looks ahead to additional launches on QVC in 2026.

The RM Studio x Rebecca Minkoff spring ready-to-wear collection, available exclusively at QVC. The RM Studio x Rebecca Minkoff spring ready-to-wear collection, available exclusively at QVC.

Rooted in an edgy yet timeless aesthetic, RM Studio x Rebecca Minkoff pairs modern silhouettes with effortless wearability. The new collection features trend-forward colors, versatile denim, and patterned tops that bring dimension to everyday dressing. From foundational staples to bold animal prints, each piece is designed to mix and match with ease — delivering comfort, versatility, and inclusive sizing.

"Our customers turn to QVC for fashion that feels elevated, wearable and relevant," said Rosalia Bucaro Polizzi, Chief Merchandising Officer at QVC. "RM Studio x Rebecca Minkoff exceeded our expectations right out of the gate and reinforced the strength of this strategic collaboration. This new drop is the first step to grow the brand in new ways to make impact with consumers throughout the year."

The Rebecca Minkoff brand is stepping into a new chapter by releasing fresh footwear styles first at QVC. Designed to transition seamlessly from day to night, the new styles include ballet flats, pumps, sandals, and more. The collection complements the ready-to-wear assortment by offering shoppers the opportunity to build a head-to-toe look.

"The response to RM Studio has been incredible, and we're only just getting started," said Rebecca Minkoff. "With our new spring apparel and the debut of footwear on QVC, we're creating a fully realized wardrobe that feels effortless and versatile. This next chapter allows us to continue growing the brand in meaningful ways with QVC."

The RM Studio x Rebecca Minkoff spring collection is available in sizes XXS–3X (regular and petite for apparel), with pricing ranging from $45-$129 (pricing is subject to change). The new footwear is available in sizes 6-11 with pricing ranging from $29-$150 (pricing is subject to change).

For more information and shop for the collection and Rebecca Minkoff products on QVC, visit QVC.com.

