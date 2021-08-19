QVC Launches on SLING TV with Live Shopping Experiences Across Fashion, Home, Beauty, Electronics, and More

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in multiplatform video commerce, has debuted on SLING TV, a leading streaming service delivering the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming. QVC is the only livestream shopping channel on SLING, which is available on most internet-connected devices, including: streaming media players, phones and tablets, smart TVs, laptops and computers and gaming consoles. QVC is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) (NASDAQ: QRTEB) (NASDAQ: QRTEP).

All SLING users can now access QVC, which offers an ever-changing collection of premier brands and fresh new products, presented live by interesting personalities, along with award-winning customer service. QVC's programming includes such shows as "In the Kitchen with David®," which is watched in nearly 1 million homes per hour* across America during each of its two editions per week.

With this launch, QVC is now available on the top subscription live TV streaming services with a combined total of more than 13 million subscribers in the U.S. This makes up approximately 90% of this audience nationwide. These services are also known as vMVPDs, or virtual multichannel video programming distributors.

"QVC brings a uniquely engaging live video shopping experience to SLING TV, the original subscription live TV streaming service," said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution for Qurate Retail Group. "As the only livestream shopping channel on SLING, we are pleased to join its focused mix of today's most popular networks as we continue our drive to be everywhere people are watching live video."

This launch reflects QVC's continuing strategic initiative to expand the reach of its curated broadcast and video commerce experiences across new media and digital commerce platforms, which include over-the-top devices and services, shoppable apps, social media, digital over-the-air networks, mobile apps, and websites. The company reaches 218 million homes worldwide through its TV broadcasts and tens of millions more through its streaming, digital, and social platforms.

*Source: Comscore TV Essentials Custom Feed: Analytical Solutions Hourly Feed, 2020.

About QVC®

QVC is a world leader in video commerce across broadcast, streaming, mobile, and social platforms, offering engaging, interactive shopping experiences for millions of people worldwide and large audiences for thousands of vendors. QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC reaches 218 million homes via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .



Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

