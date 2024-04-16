QVC DEFINES A NEW AGE OF POSSIBILITY CHAMPIONING WOMEN 50 AND OVER TO LIVE THEIR BEST LIVES

As part of the Age of Possibility, QVC is introducing the Quintessential 50 (Q50), comprised of QVC hosts, celebrities, activists, entrepreneurs and more, whose experiences and achievements prove the possibilities that this time of life offers for women. With their fresh input, unique perspective and modern taste, the Q50 will help guide QVC's efforts to support women in their Age of Possibility by influencing QVC's programming and product offerings.

The Q50 features a dynamic group of women including celebrity entertainers such as Christina Applegate, Queen Latifah, Naomi Watts, Patti LaBelle, Rita Wilson, Sherri Shepherd, Sandra Lee and Kathie Lee Gifford; public figures including Billie Jean King, Donna Kelce and Tamsen Fadal; influential leaders including Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Karen Knudsen and Joy Bauer; friends and vendors of QVC such as Martha Stewart, Mally Roncal, Carla Hall and Kim Gravel; and many more. See here for the full list www.qvc.com/50.

"QVC has a longstanding relationship serving the 50+ customer, and we're uniquely positioned to launch this dedicated effort that we hope will spur a cultural shift in attitude and behavior towards women over 50," said Annette Dunleavy, Vice President Brand Marketing, QVC, and a member of the Q50. "The Age of Possibility platform represents an underestimated period of freedom, exploration and transformation to look forward to as women age, a prime time of a woman's life where anything is possible and living in authenticity is unapologetic."

QVC's new platform was inspired by the alarming gap between how much women expect from life after 50 versus how little the world actually supports those expectations. This was reinforced by a survey¹ the brand conducted with third-party research firm YouGov in March 2024. The survey of 3,713 respondents found that 62% of women ages 50-70 feel that entering age 50 and beyond is viewed by society as a time of decline – and the number one misconception these women are most excited to prove wrong is that they are resistant to change and new experiences.

The survey also found that only 31% of women ages 50-70 feel supported by brands – as compared to 58% of women ages 18-29 and 41% of women ages 30-49 – reaffirming the importance of the Age of Possibility as an ongoing, authentic commitment for QVC.

"QVC is making it our mission to champion women over 50 and build a community and platform where they can come together to share their experiences and celebrate who they are. We are proud to be one of the first mainstream brands stepping up in this way to show dedicated support and celebration for this chapter in women's lives ," added Dunleavy.

"We are breaking boundaries and dismantling old stereotypes," said Shawn Killinger, QVC Program Host, and fellow Q50 member. "Aging with passion and purpose is something that should be sought, not fought. Everything I have always wanted has come to me later in life when I was truly ready to experience it. Being a part of the Q50 is no exception, and I'm honored to be involved with this new platform and engage with women in all stages of their Age of Possibility."

As QVC drives a critical perception shift around women 50 and beyond, the brand itself is also entering a new chapter. By advancing modern retail with fresh perspective and relevant products, programming (e.g., popular QVC broadcast series "Over 50 & Fabulous," and "Over 50 & Fabulous – The Aftershow") and dedicated resources across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms – QVC's goal is to make women over 50 feel both seen and supported.

The Age of Possibility will kick off with a first-of-its-kind summit in Las Vegas on April 24, bringing together the Q50 for an intimate day of compelling conversation, creative inspiration and cultural truths. The summit will usher in a series of localized Age of Possibility activations, with the brand making stops across the country to engage with QVC fans and women right in their communities. QVC is also introducing a new Facebook Group, Over 50 & Fabulous!, where 50+ women can connect with one another and share what they know and love.

To learn more about the Age of Possibility and view the full list of QVC's Q50, click here: www.qvc.com/50.

1 A March 2024 survey fielded by YouGov of 3,713 U.S. based women and men between the ages of 18-70 (all survey data within this release is from this survey, unless otherwise noted)

