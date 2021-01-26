QVC Launches on YouTube TV

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in multiplatform video commerce, has debuted on YouTube TV, a leading live TV streaming service with more than 3 million subscribers. QVC is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB).

QVC is the only livestream shopping channel on YouTube TV, which is available across smart TVs, streaming media players, smartphone apps, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart displays. QVC joins YouTube TV's line-up of 85+ channels, which feature local and national news, sports, and entertainment, along with movies and TV shows on-demand. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of premier brands and fresh new products, presented live by interesting personalities, along with award-winning customer service. QVC's programming includes such shows as "In the Kitchen with David®," which is watched in nearly 1 million homes per hour* across America during each of its two editions per week.

With this launch, QVC is now available on subscription live TV streaming services with a combined total of more than 8 million subscribers (including previous launches on Hulu + Live TV and AT&T TV). This is about three-quarters of this audience nationwide. These services are also known as vMVPDs, or virtual multichannel video programming distributors.

"We're excited for QVC to bring our unique livestream shopping experience directly to YouTube TV's viewers amidst their favorite programming," said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution for Qurate Retail Group. "We're confident that YouTube TV will bring new customers to QVC, while existing customers who are already on YouTube TV will be excited to see us there. We're determined to meet passionate shoppers everywhere they are engaging with video."

This launch is part of an extended collaboration on the broader YouTube platforms, as well as the multiplatform retailer's continuing execution of it strategic plan to expand the reach of its curated broadcast and video commerce experiences across new media and digital commerce platforms, which include over-the-top devices and services, shoppable apps, social media, digital over-the-air networks, mobile apps, and websites. The company reaches 380 million homes worldwide through its TV broadcasts and millions more through its streaming, digital, and social platforms.

*Source: Comscore TV Essentials Custom Feed: Analytical Solutions Hourly Feed, 2020.

About QVC®

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks reaching approximately 380 million homes and on multiple websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

