QVC Celebrates the Season with Mrs. Claus' Holiday House Featuring Kathy Hilton

The QVC pop-up will bring unique shopping experiences, gifting inspiration, and special celebrity guests

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, QVC® is unwrapping something truly special for shoppers. From November 19–20, QVC will debut Mrs. Claus' Holiday House, a two-day pop-up experience in the heart of New York City – filled with immersive experiences, celebrity guests, and plenty of festive surprises.

Rendering of Mrs. Claus’ Holiday House with QVC, including a TikTok Shop Live Super Brand Day.

Behind the magic is QVC's Mrs. Claus, Kathy Hilton, who brings her signature style, warmth, and sparkle to the season's most joyful celebration. Inspired by her love of entertaining, the Holiday House reimagines the spirit of Mrs. Claus with unexpected glamour and flair.

"I'm beyond excited to open the doors to Mrs. Claus' Holiday House!" said Kathy Hilton, QVC's Mrs. Claus. "The holidays are such a special time for me, and partnering with QVC has allowed me to bring this joy to shoppers everywhere – creating something warm and welcoming, for everyone to enjoy."

Step Inside the Holiday Magic

Guests will be transported into Mrs. Claus' world through a series of interactive rooms including the Sleigh Lounge, Claus-et, and Kringle Kitchenette, each filled with festive finds, hosting inspiration, and heartwarming gifts available on QVC.

Mrs. Claus will join fellow Q50 ambassadors and holiday enthusiasts Melissa Rivers, Stacy London, Joy Bauer, and Babs Costello, along with fellow members of the QVC family, who are ready to share the magic of the season and greet fans.

On-site, guests can also discover exclusive holiday drops, including Kathy's collaborations with Printfresh, Anna Zuckerman, and Slatkin + Co. Plus, select fans visiting the Holiday House or shopping on QVC TikTok Shop from November 19–20 could receive a special-edition "Mrs. Claus' Hosting Kit."

The Celebration Goes Live

For those outside of New York City, QVC will take the experience nationwide with a TikTok Shop Live Super Brand Day on November 19 at 1 pm ET. The eight-hour livestream will feature celebrity appearances, exclusive deals, giveaways, and behind-the-scenes access to Mrs. Claus' Holiday House, bringing the sparkle directly into viewers' homes.

"At QVC, we believe shopping should be joyful, inspiring, and rooted in connection," said Rosalia Bucaro Polizzi, Chief Merchandising Officer at QVC. "Partnering with Kathy Hilton to bring Mrs. Claus' Holiday House to life perfectly captures our brand's heart celebrating creativity, community, and the magic that happens when you share the season together."

The QVC Mrs. Claus' Holiday House is open to the public on November 19 from 12:00PM-8:00PM and on November 20 from 9:00AM-7:00PM at Iron23 (29 W 23rd St) in New York City's Flatiron District.

For additional information and details on QVC's holiday products and deals, visit QVC.com.

